Memphis Drops Third Straight to End Series with Durham
August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) with a 4-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson (5-3) allowed three runs on three hits, walked one and struck out three in his fourth start with Memphis. The right-handed pitcher allowed a home run, his 22nd allowed this season, in 5.0 innings of work. Right-handed pitcher Zack Weiss pitched 2.0 perfect innings with two strikeouts in relief.
Right fielder Matt Koperniak went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the loss. The left-handed hitter's blast was his 11th of the season, second-most on the team. Third baseman Bryan Torres and designated hitter Jimmy Crooks also both went 2-for-4. Center fielder Nathan Church reached twice with a walk and a single in four plate appearances. Eight of the nine Redbirds batters reached safely on Sunday afternoon.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 19 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
