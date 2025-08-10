Memphis Drops Third Straight to End Series with Durham

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) with a 4-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson (5-3) allowed three runs on three hits, walked one and struck out three in his fourth start with Memphis. The right-handed pitcher allowed a home run, his 22nd allowed this season, in 5.0 innings of work. Right-handed pitcher Zack Weiss pitched 2.0 perfect innings with two strikeouts in relief.

Right fielder Matt Koperniak went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the loss. The left-handed hitter's blast was his 11th of the season, second-most on the team. Third baseman Bryan Torres and designated hitter Jimmy Crooks also both went 2-for-4. Center fielder Nathan Church reached twice with a walk and a single in four plate appearances. Eight of the nine Redbirds batters reached safely on Sunday afternoon.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 19 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.