Omaha Takes Series Finale from Indianapolis
August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Indianapolis Indians 6-1 on Sunday afternoon, taking 5 of 6 games in the team's series at Victory Field.
Omaha took an early 2-0 advantage in the top of the 1st inning. MJ Melendez led off with a single and advanced to second on a single from Michael Massey. A Carter Jensen sacrifice bunt moved Massey and Melendez over a base and the pair socred on a A single from Drew Waters.
Left-hander Dallas Keuchel started Sunday afternoon's game for Omaha, and in the bottom of the 1st, Indianapolis shrunk the deficit to 2-1 on an RBI single. Keuchel settled in after the 1st, only allowing the one run and coming just one out short of his second quality start with Omaha.
In the 2nd, the Storm Chasers extended their lead to 3-1. Peyton Wilson singled, then Isan Díaz and Nick Pratto drew back-to-back walks. Melendez followed with an RBI single to score Wilson.
Keuchel worked a scoreless 2nd inning and 1-2-3 3rd, retiring 7 straight Indians hitters into the 4th. He followed with a scoreless 5th, then Omaha provided 3 more runs of support in the 6th.
Waters led off with a single and moved to second on a fielding error, then Wilson and Díaz drew back-to-back walks. Melendez and Massey both singled to score Wilson and Díaz, with the Chasers jumping to a 6-1 lead.
In the bottom of the 6th, Keuchel secured the first two outs of the frame before he was relieved by Beck Way, who inherited loaded bases. Way retired the first batter he faced to strand the runners and close the scoreless frame.
Way followed with a scoreless 7th before he was replaced by Eric Cerantola in the 8th. Cerantola worked a scoreless frame and Joey Krehbiel entered the game in the 9th and added the 8th straight scoreless inning to secure the 6-1 Omaha win.
After an off day Monday, Omaha returns to Werner Park for a 6-game series against the St. Paul Saints, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Right-hander John Gant is scheduled to pitch.
