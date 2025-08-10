RailRiders Erase Early Deficity, Hold off Lehigh Valley

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders bested the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-7 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs took an early lead, forcing the RailRiders to mount a comeback from the second through fifth innings to take their fourth win of the seven-game set.

Lehigh Valley took a 4-0 lead off Brendan Beck in the bottom of the first. Justin Crawford tripled and scored on a groundout. With two outs and two on, Brewer Hicklen hit his ninth home run of the year to extend the lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre chipped one off the deficit in the top of the second against Phillies' top prospect Andrew Painter when Duke Ellis doubled Jake Gatewood home from first.

Spencer Jones launched a 436-foot solo home run to left center in the top of the third, cutting the Lehigh lead to two. It was Jones's Minor League-best 30th of the season and first since July 24.

The RailRiders leveled the game at four in the top of the fourth. Jake Gatewood's solo home run cut the IronPigs lead to one. Ellis followed with a double and scored on a single by Jorbit Vivas.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated four runs on four hits in the top of the fifth to take the lead. An Omar Martinez double down the line to right brought home a pair to give the RailRiders their first lead of the day. Devin Sweet took over for Painter and surrendered a two-run homer to Gatewood on the first pitch he threw as SWB built a four-run lead of their own.

Luis Verdugo's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh drew Lehigh Valley back within two at 8-6.

Both teams scored in the ninth. Martinez tripled in Jones to extend the RailRiders' lead to 9-6, but the IronPigs countered with a run on a pair of hits and an error before Zach Messenger struck out Cal Stevenson with the tying run on the bases to close the door on the comeback.

Beck (5-1) allowed four runs on six hits over five innings in the win. Painter (3-5) surrendered the first seven runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings of work in the loss. Messinger earned his third save of the season.

Jose Rojas, Martinez, Gatewood and Ellis paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with two hits apiece, while Martinez and Gatewood drove in three each.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 12, to host the Indianapolis Indians. Buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

29-10, 67-44







