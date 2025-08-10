Indy Drops Third Straight Contest to Omaha in Series Finale

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Omaha Storm Chasers jumped on top of the Indianapolis Indians with two runs in the first frame and did not look back as they took the series finale at Victory Field, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon. Indy has dropped three straight games, which matches their longest losing streak of the season. They are joined by Durham as the only Triple-A teams to have not dropped four or more games this season.

Omaha (15-24, 46-67) immediately went to work in the first frame as MJ Melendez and Michael Massey tallied back-to-back singles to lead off the game. Carter Jensen moved the runners up with a sacrifice bunt and Drew Waters delivered with a two out, two-run single to grant Omaha an advantage they did not relinquish.

The Indians (24-15, 66-47) worked across their lone run of the contest in their half of the first. Ronny Simon led off the frame with a walk, advanced to third on a ground out and a wild pitch and scored on a Nick Solak single.

Omaha loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning but only managed one run on an RBI single from Melendez before Bubba Chandler (L, 5-5) worked out of the jam with a 3-2-3 double play and a strikeout.

The game held steady at 3-1 until Omaha broke it wide open in their half of the sixth. The Storm Chasers loaded the bases again, this time with one out. Melendez connected with another RBI single, and Michael Massey drove in two more runs with a single of his own before being thrown out at second to conclude the inning with a 6-1 lead.

Dallas Keuchel (W, 2-1) dazzled for Omaha, earning the win with 5.2 innings of one-run ball while striking out three.

Indianapolis will begin a 12-game road trip on Tuesday, beginning with a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Roughriders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. The series will get underway at 6:35 PM on Tuesday night from PNC Field. Both teams have yet to name a starter for the series opener.







International League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.