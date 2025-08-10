Indy Drops Third Straight Contest to Omaha in Series Finale
August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Omaha Storm Chasers jumped on top of the Indianapolis Indians with two runs in the first frame and did not look back as they took the series finale at Victory Field, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon. Indy has dropped three straight games, which matches their longest losing streak of the season. They are joined by Durham as the only Triple-A teams to have not dropped four or more games this season.
Omaha (15-24, 46-67) immediately went to work in the first frame as MJ Melendez and Michael Massey tallied back-to-back singles to lead off the game. Carter Jensen moved the runners up with a sacrifice bunt and Drew Waters delivered with a two out, two-run single to grant Omaha an advantage they did not relinquish.
The Indians (24-15, 66-47) worked across their lone run of the contest in their half of the first. Ronny Simon led off the frame with a walk, advanced to third on a ground out and a wild pitch and scored on a Nick Solak single.
Omaha loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning but only managed one run on an RBI single from Melendez before Bubba Chandler (L, 5-5) worked out of the jam with a 3-2-3 double play and a strikeout.
The game held steady at 3-1 until Omaha broke it wide open in their half of the sixth. The Storm Chasers loaded the bases again, this time with one out. Melendez connected with another RBI single, and Michael Massey drove in two more runs with a single of his own before being thrown out at second to conclude the inning with a 6-1 lead.
Dallas Keuchel (W, 2-1) dazzled for Omaha, earning the win with 5.2 innings of one-run ball while striking out three.
Indianapolis will begin a 12-game road trip on Tuesday, beginning with a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Roughriders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. The series will get underway at 6:35 PM on Tuesday night from PNC Field. Both teams have yet to name a starter for the series opener.
International League Stories from August 10, 2025
- RailRiders Erase Early Deficity, Hold off Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indy Drops Third Straight Contest to Omaha in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Toledo's Sixth Inning Rally Falls Short to End Series with Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tirotta's Slam, 6-Run First Lead Bisons to Win over Red Sox - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Evade Series Sweep to Mud Hens with 9-6 Win - Louisville Bats
- Wells Leads Pitching Staff In Norfolk Win - Norfolk Tides
- Tides Upend Wings in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Sabol, Pitching Power Knights to Second Straight Win - Charlotte Knights
- Homers & Great Pitching Lead Clippers to Win - Columbus Clippers
- Pair of Columbus Homers Spoil Lara Spot Start in Stripers' 3-1 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- August 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- So Much Happening at Huntington Park August 19-24 - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Herd Scheduled to Face Phillies' Aaron Nola in Tuesday's Series Opener - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 10 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indy Drops Third Straight Contest to Omaha in Series Finale
- Five-Run Eighth Hands Indians Series Loss against Omaha
- Indians Late Comeback Falls Short against Storm Chasers
- Ji Hwan Bae Named Indians July Player of the Month
- Bowen and Williams' Blasts Boost Indians to a 4-2 Victory