Wells Leads Pitching Staff In Norfolk Win
August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (16-21 | 46-64) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (16-23 | 43-68), 6-1, on Sunday. The Tides take five-of-six from Rochester, and have won seven of their previous eight games to finish a two-week homestand.
It was all Norfok today, although it was a pitcher's duel through the first half of the game. Norfolk starter Tyler Wells continued his MLB Rehab Assignment, going 4.0 scoreless innings and allowed one hit and a walk while striking out five.
Norfolk scored all of their runs between the fifth and sixth innings, getting three runs in each. In the fifth, Samuel Basallo plated three on a bases-loaded double. In the sixth, Livan Soto hit an RBI single, Maverick Handley hit a sac fly, and Basallo hit an RBI single.
The Tides bullpen continued the success for the staff after Wells. Carson Ragsdale earned the win after pitching two scoreless innings. Chayce McDermott and Houston Roth followed with their own scoreless innings. Yohandy Morales broke up the shutout in the ninth on a solo home run, but the Tides would prevail in a 6-1 win.
The Tides hit the road this week to face off against First Half champions Jacksonville. First pitch on Tuesday night is 7:05 pm.
