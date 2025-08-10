August 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

IOWA CUBS (55-57, 16-22) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (50-61, 17-21)

Sunday, August 10 - 2:07 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

LHP Jordan Wicks (2-4, 3.76) vs. RHP Mick Abel (7-2, 2.16)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series tonight...left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to make his 13th start with the I-Cubs this season...right-hander Mick Abel is slated to start for St. Paul.

GAME OF INCHES: The I-Cubs fell to St. Paul last night by a 5-4 score despite 5.0 hitless innings from starter Spencer Turnbull ...St. Paul scored three runs in bottom of the ninth hand Iowa their sixth walk-off loss of the season... Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara both homered for Iowa... Carlos Pérez went 2-for-3 with a run and a walk...starter Spencer Turnbull worked 5.0 hitless innings and struck out five with three walks.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: Iowa's win Wednesday improved their day-game record to 24-17 this season...the I-Cubs have the most daytime wins in the International League, just ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre who have 23...Iowa has gone just 31-40 this season in night games.

19 TOO MANY: Friday night (8/1), the Iowa Cubs were fanned 19 times in the game which is a season-high...Iowa's 19 strikeouts in yesterday's game were tied for the second-most strikeouts in the International League behind Rochester who had been fanned 22 times against Scranton on July 23...the last time Iowa, as a team, were fanned at least 19 times was against the Memphis Redbirds during the 2018 season.

HIT PARADE: The Iowa Cubs surrendered a season-high 18 hits in last Sunday's loss, surpassing the previous high of 15 which had been done three times...marked the most hits the team has given up since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville in which they also allowed 18 base knocks.

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are playing their fourth six-game set of the season...the I-Cubs have gone 12-11 this season vs. St. Paul, including winning five of seven games from May 13-18...with a win today, the I-Cubs will earn the series split.

HE GETS ON BASE: Catcher Moises Ballesteros has reached base in 29 straight games dating back to June 24...during the stretch, he is batting .330 (37-for-112) with two home runs, 21 RBI and 10 walks...it marks the longest on-base streak by an I-Cub since David Bote reached in 29 straight games from June 8-July 29, 2023 and it was the second-longest on-base streak on the team...on Sunday, Ballesteros hit his 10th home run of the season and his 20th career homer with Iowa...he has five extra-base hits in his last 10 games.

DEADLY DUO: Outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara each homered in last night's game...the two top prospects have each hit a home run in the same game five times this season and have combined for 36 long balls.

ONKC: Owen Caissie hit his 21st home run of the season last night and is one shy of his career high of the 22 homers he hit in 120 games with Double-A Knoxville in 2023...it marked his first home run since July 22 at Louisville...Owen ranks among International League leaders in extra-base hits (T-2nd, 49), total bases (T-3rd, 189), home runs (T-4th, 21), slugging percentage (5th, .564), runs scored (6th, 67), doubles (T-6th, 26) and OPS (7th, 650).

SWIPING BAGS: The I-Cubs surrendered six stolen bases Tuesday night including three from outfielder Kyler Fedko ...it marked the most stolen bases Iowa has given up since Aug. 15, 2024 vs. Columbus, also six.

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI Friday night and is now hitting .313 (121-for-387) with 18 doubles and 16 home runs...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (1st, 121), total bases (2nd, 191), RBI (5th, 73), batting average (6th, .313), and on-base percentage (8th, .405)...Jonny is one of five players in minor league baseball with at least 115 hits, 15 doubles and 15 home runs.







