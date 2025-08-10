Tirotta's Slam, 6-Run First Lead Bisons to Win over Red Sox

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Bisons scored six runs in the top of the first inning, four of which came on one Riley Tirotta swing, to defeat the Worcester Red Sox, 6-3, Sunday afternoon from Polar Park. Orelvis Martinez also homered in the game-opening rally as the Herd closed out their roadtrip with a win.

Buffalo will now head to Buffalo for a huge, 12-game homestand starting Tuesday night against scheduled starter Aaron Nola and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The game is also Polish Festival Night with postgame Fireworks.

Right out the gate on Sunday, the Bisons scored six runs in the first inning off a pair of home runs. The Herd loaded the bases with an Andres Gimenez single, a Worcester error and an R.J. Schrek one-out walk. Tirotta then wasted little time after a Red Sox mound meeting, crushing a first pitch fastball from WooSox starter Payton Tolle off the Polar Park scoreboard in left field.

Tirotta's 12th home run of the year left his bat at 106.1 mph and traveled an estimated 414 feet. The grand slam was his third home run of the series against Worcester, after hitting solo home runs on Thursday and Friday.

Just two batters after Tirotta's titanic blast, Martinez bested his teammate by 19 feet. Another Tolle fastball was turned on by a Bisons slugger with Martinez hitting a two-run homer 433 ft out to left-center. For Orelvis, the homer was his 13th of the season.

Given a 6-0 lead before even he stepped out the mound, Buffalo starter Lazaro Estrada delivered a strong start. The righty threw five innings and only allowed three earned runs for his third win of the season. Estrada struck out five in the game and walked just a pair

The Red Sox got on the scoreboard in the third inning when Kristian Campbell hit a two-run home run. The WooSox then added another run in the fourth off a Nick Sogard RBI single, but that was the last time they scored in the game.

The Bisons bullpen maintained the three run lead throughout the rest of the game, with solid performances from Justin Bruihl, Paxton Schultz, Hayden Juenger and Dillon Tate. All four relivers threw a hitless inning. Worcester had just two base runners after the fifth inning with a hit batter and a walk.

Juenger made Bisons history when he came into the game to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning. It was the righty's 147th career appearance with the Herd, the most in the team's modern era. He entered Sunday's game tied with southpaw Brandon Eisert. A solid and reliable reliver since debuting with the Herd in 2022, Juenger is 12-8 with a 4.97 ERA and nine saves and 213 strikeouts in his 147 Bisons appearances.







