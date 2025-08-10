Toledo's Sixth Inning Rally Falls Short to End Series with Louisville

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville, KY - The Toledo Mud Hens came out swinging but fell just short of a sweep, dropping a 9-6 decision to the Louisville Bats on Sunday afternoon, August 10, at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch was at 1:05 p.m.

Wilkel Hernandez got the start for Toledo and set the tone early, opening the first with a strikeout to retire the side in order. The pitchers' duel held until the fourth, when Rece Hinds broke up the scoreless tie for Louisville with a leadoff triple to center. Connor Joe's RBI single plated Hinds to give the Bats a 1-0 lead.

Louisville added on in the fifth with a pair of run-scoring hits and a sacrifice fly, capped by a Hinds ground-rule double to make it 4-0.

The Mud Hens answered back in a big way in the sixth. Hao-Yu Lee worked a leadoff walk, Akil Baddoo ripped a double into the gap, and Justyn-Henry Malloy drew a free pass to load the bases with nobody out. Ryan Kreidler's RBI walk got Toledo on the board, Trei Cruz drew another bases-loaded walk to make it 4-2, and an error allowed Malloy to score and cut it to 4-3. Andrew Navigato then forced in the tying run with yet another walk, and Riley Unroe came through with an RBI single to put Toledo ahead 5-4. Lee capped the six-run outburst with another bases-loaded walk, extending the lead to 6-4.

Louisville responded immediately in the bottom half, pushing across four runs on a pair of doubles and an RBI single to retake the lead, 8-6. The Bats tacked on one more in the seventh on a Will Banfield double and Héctor Rodríguez RBI single.

Jace Jung and Eduardo Valencia each singled in the seventh to keep the Hens within striking distance, but Louisville's bullpen held firm to close it out.

Drew Sommers was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs in two-thirds of an inning. Hernandez finished his outing with 4.2 innings pitched, scattering five hits while striking out two.

The Toledo Mud Hens will look to bounce back at home on Tuesday, August 12, when they open a series against the Columbus Clippers. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

Notables:

Eduardo Valencia (2-4, R, RBI)

Trei Cruz (0-2, R, RBI, 3 BB)







