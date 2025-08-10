Pair of Columbus Homers Spoil Lara Spot Start in Stripers' 3-1 Loss

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Gwinnett Stripers (18-20) were held silent on the scoreboard after the third inning in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Columbus Clippers (15-22) on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park. Columbus won the final two games of the six-game series to force a series split. Jhancarlos Lara threw 4.0 scoreless innings in a spot start for the Stripers.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-out RBI single from Carlos Rodriguez on what was the third consecutive hit from the Stripers offense. That inning ended on the same play as Jonathan Ornelas was thrown out at the plate by Clippers right fielder Jhonkensy Noel. Columbus took the lead in the sixth inning with a two-run homer from Will Wilson (10) off Stripers reliever Blake Burkhalter (L, 1-2). The Clippers added to their lead in the seventh inning with a solo blast from Kahlil Watson (3) to make it 3-1. Gwinnett had runners on first and second in the ninth inning but failed to bring a run home.

Key Contributors: Lara struck out six over his 4.0 innings (2 H, 4 BB). Rodriguez (2-for-4, RBI) drove in the lone Gwinnett run. For Columbus, homers from Wilson and Watson provided all three runs. Clippers' starter Ryan Webb (W, 5-6) allowed just one earned run and struck out seven across 6.0 frames in a quality start.

Noteworthy: Lara set a new Triple-A high for innings pitched and pitches thrown (65). He extended his scoreless streak to 15.1 innings and hasn't allowed a run as a starter across three starts and 10.0 innings with Gwinnett. Jesus Bastidas finished 0-for-3 with a walk in his Stripers debut.

Next Game (Tuesday, August 12): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves' LHP Chris Sale, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, is set to start for the Stripers against Louisville RHP Chase Petty. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Georgia Peaches Hurston Waldrep T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







