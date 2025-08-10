Iowa Drops Series Finale in St. Paul
August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (55-58) dropped the series finale today at CHS Field to the St. Paul Saints (51-61) by a 3-2 score. The Saints won four of the six games during the series.
Iowa got on the board first in the fourth inning as Jonathon Long scored on a wild pitch. In the fifth, St. Paul took a 2-1 advantage but Long homered in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2.
In the bottom half of the sixth, James Outman doubled home a run to give the Saints a 3-2 lead. The I-Cubs threatened in the ninth on a leadoff double from Nicky Lopez, but the comeback fell short.
Iowa will play vs. Worcester on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from August 10, 2025
- Iowa Drops Series Finale in St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Gonzalez Hits First Triple-A Home Run, Saints Hang on for 3-2 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Williams Joins 20-20 Club as Bulls Beat Rip Redbirds 4-2 - Durham Bulls
- Omaha Takes Series Finale from Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- IronPigs Fall in Series Finale Rubber Match to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Memphis Drops Third Straight to End Series with Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders Erase Early Deficity, Hold off Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indy Drops Third Straight Contest to Omaha in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Toledo's Sixth Inning Rally Falls Short to End Series with Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tirotta's Slam, 6-Run First Lead Bisons to Win over Red Sox - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Evade Series Sweep to Mud Hens with 9-6 Win - Louisville Bats
- Wells Leads Pitching Staff In Norfolk Win - Norfolk Tides
- Tides Upend Wings in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Sabol, Pitching Power Knights to Second Straight Win - Charlotte Knights
- Homers & Great Pitching Lead Clippers to Win - Columbus Clippers
- Pair of Columbus Homers Spoil Lara Spot Start in Stripers' 3-1 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- August 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- So Much Happening at Huntington Park August 19-24 - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Herd Scheduled to Face Phillies' Aaron Nola in Tuesday's Series Opener - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 10 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.