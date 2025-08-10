Iowa Drops Series Finale in St. Paul

August 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (55-58) dropped the series finale today at CHS Field to the St. Paul Saints (51-61) by a 3-2 score. The Saints won four of the six games during the series.

Iowa got on the board first in the fourth inning as Jonathon Long scored on a wild pitch. In the fifth, St. Paul took a 2-1 advantage but Long homered in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2.

In the bottom half of the sixth, James Outman doubled home a run to give the Saints a 3-2 lead. The I-Cubs threatened in the ninth on a leadoff double from Nicky Lopez, but the comeback fell short.

Iowa will play vs. Worcester on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







