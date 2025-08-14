August 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox

Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (56-59, 17-24) vs. Worcester Red Sox (59-56, 18-23)

Thursday, August 14 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Will Sanders (7-0, 4.61) vs. LHP Connelly Early (1-0, 2.08)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series today vs. Worcester...right-hander Will Sanders is slated to make his 12th outing (10th start) with Iowa...left-hander Connelly Early is scheduled to start for Worcester.

TOUGH STRETCH: The I-Cubs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Worcester last night... Carlos Pérez led the offense going 2-for-4 and Chase Strumpf drove in the game's only run in the sixth inning with a double... Hayden Cantrelle went 0-0 but had three walks and a stolen base...Jameson Taillon pitched 5.1 scoreless innings on Major League rehab assignment with four strikeouts... Keegan Thompson, Porter Hodge and Luke Little combined for 2.2 scoreless innings in relief.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: Yesterday, Iowa and Worcester matched up for the first of two day games this week...Iowa improved to 25-18 in such games this season which is the most day-game wins in the International League this season ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (24-11)...Worcester has gone 20-24 in such games this year.

HE GETS ON BASE: Catcher Moises Ballesteros snapped his on-base streak on Sunday at 29 games reached base in 29 straight games dating back to June 24...during the stretch, he batted .330 (37-for-112) with two home runs, 21 RBI and 10 walks...it marked the longest on-base streak by an I-Cub since David Bote reached in 29 straight games from June 8-July 29, 2023 and is the ninth-longest by an player in the International League this season...Bally ranks among International League leaders in batting average (3rd, .325), hits (4th, 119), doubles (4th, 28) and total bases (8th, 179).

ONKC TO THE SHOW: Owen Caissie was called up to join the Chicago Cubs prior to today's game in Toronto...the Canada native has batted .289 (100-for-346) with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 52 RBI in 93 games with Iowa this season...Owen has played in 220 career games with the I-Cubs, hitting .282 (231-for-818) with 41 home runs and 127 RBI...Caissie is rated as the No. 45 prospect in baseball.

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long hit his 17th home run of the season on Sunday as part of a three-hit day (all extra-base hits...it marked his first home run since July 29 (10 games)...Long also tallied his third triple of the season and first since May 16...it was the second time this season in which Jonny has homered and tripled in the same game, also May 16 vs. St. Paul...Long has reached base in 26 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the International League and the longest of his career...during this stretch, Long is batting .330 (30-for-91) with seven doubles, one home run and 19 RBI.

ALL I DO IS WIN: Tonight's starter Will Sanders has won seven straight starts for Iowa...he is the first I-Cub to win seven straight starts since Dallas Beeler from Jul 17-Sept. 4, 2015.

ONE-NIL: Yesterday, the I-Cubs won over Worcester by a 1-0 score...it marked Iowa's first 1-0 game since they were defeated by Nashville on June 22...it was the sixth 1-0 game of the season for the I-Cubs, compared to just one such game in 2024.

VS. WORCESTER: Iowa and Worcester will play the lone six-game series this week in the 2025 year...this is the first time that the I-Cubs and WooSox will play against each other in franchise history...both teams joined the International League in 2021...in addition, it marks the first match up between the Boston Red Sox Triple-A club and the Chicago Cubs Triple-A club since 1990.

NO FLY ZONE: The I-Cubs tallied their eighth shutout of the season yesterday and allowed just two hits...it marked the club's first shutout since July 23 at Louisville...the two hits allowed tied a 9.0 inning season-low, done four times and most recently on July 23 at Louisville...the team surrendered just one hit on June 4 vs. Omaha in 7.0 innings.

ANOMALY: Infielder Hayden Cantrelle had three plate appearances yesterday but did not have an official at-bat as he walked three times...it marked his first three-walk game since May 16 of this season with Double-A Knoxville.







