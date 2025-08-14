Indians Rally against RailRiders in Eighth to Win, 9-6
Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
MOOSIC, Pa. - Trailing 6-5 in the eighth inning, the Indianapolis Indians strung together six hits, all singles, to manufacture four runs and secure a comeback victory, 9-6, over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday night at PNC Field.
Alika Williams kicked off the Indians' (26-16, 68-48) eighth with his third hit of the night and Tsung-Che Cheng followed with his fourth hit to spur Indy's rally. That looked to be for naught, as each of the next two Indians' batters recorded outs, until Nick Yorke singled home Williams to knot the game at six. Nick Solak followed with a single to put Indy ahead before Cam Devanney and Rafael Flores capped Indy's lead at 9-6 with RBI singles of their own.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (30-12, 68-46) took control of the contest in the first inning. Jorbit Vivas reached on a hit by pitch to lead off the game and came in to score on a Jose Rojas double. Bryan De La Cruz extended the RailRiders' advantage to 2-0 one batter later with a single to score Rojas.
Williams put a run on the board for Indy in the second with a 419-foot blast onto the right-center field lawn. The homer was his fifth of the season and third in August. It is the first time Williams has homered three or more times in a calendar month since July 2023, when he hit four with Indy.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre erased Indy's run on an RBI groundout from Duke Ellis in their half of the second. The Indians briefly tied the game at three in the fourth inning. Devanney reached on a lead-off single, Jase Bowen walked and they both came around to score on singles from Williams and Cheng. The RailRiders quickly jumped back out to a 4-3 lead in their half, however, when Braden Shewmake legged out a lead-off triple and eventually scored on a double from Ellis.
Indy tied the game yet again in the fifth on an RBI bloop double from Bowen but were once again stymied as Rojas connected with a two-run shot to left field. The Indians set up their comeback victory by pulling themselves within one in the sixth inning, thanks to a double from Cheng and an RBI single from Matt Fraizer.
Sean Sullivan (W, 2-2) earned the victory for Indy after tossing 3.0 innings of relief while allowing two runs and Dauri Moreta (S, 1) spun 2.0 scoreless innings while striking out three to close the door. Sean Boyle (L, 7-9) took the loss for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after allowing Indy's final six runs in 4.1 innings of work.
The Indians notched 16 hits in the win, their second most against the RailRiders since at least 2005, only trailing a 21-hit affair on Aug. 2, 2012, also at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Additionally, eight Indians hitters recorded an RBI in the win.
The offensive eruption was highlighted by Cheng's first four-hit day since June 15, 2023, at High-A Greenville while with Greensboro. Cheng, the eighth batter in tonight's lineup, joined with Williams, the seventh hitter, to become the first Indians' seven and eight hitters to each record three-plus hits in a game since Eric Wood (7th) and Jacob Stallings (8th) each tallied three hits on July 6, 2017, at Columbus.
The Indians look to clinch at least a series split against the RailRiders on Friday night at 6:35 PM. RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.08) is set to take the mound for Indy across from RHP Kenta Maeda (3-5, 5.40).
International League Stories from August 14, 2025
- Jacksonville Drops Third Consecutive Game to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Falls to Worcester - Iowa Cubs
- Jared Oliva Collects Four Hits, Sounds Rack up Six Doubles in Win over Bulls - Nashville Sounds
- Romero & Eaton Homer, WooSox Beat Iowa Cubs 7-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Blast Five Homers, Beat Cubs 13-10 - Worcester Red Sox
- Robertson and White Shine But Redbirds Steal One Late - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Rally against RailRiders in Eighth to Win, 9-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Offensive Party as Saints Blowout Storm Chasers 14-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Indianapolis Uses Big Eighth to Push past RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Springer Impresses with Bat, Speed as Bisons Defeat IronPigs, 10-5 - Buffalo Bisons
- Brilliance From Bradish In Rehab Start - Norfolk Tides
- Church Smacks Late Two-Run Homer in Comeback Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Plates Power Past Syracuse Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Ritchie Twirls Quality Start, Bastidas Homers in Stripers' 1-0 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Alec Bohm Collects Two More Hits on Rehab as 'Pigs Doubled up by Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Offense Silenced, Shut out by Stripers 1-0 - Louisville Bats
- Mets Go Quiet in 9-2 Loss to Red Wings on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds Best Bulls 7-2 - Durham Bulls
- Toledo Bounces Back in Thursday Win against Columbus - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 14, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Luinder Avila Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Shane Bieber Scheduled to Start Herd's Honda Fridaynightbash Game vs. IronPigs - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 14 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Blue Jays #1 Ranked Project RHP Trey Yesavage Scheduled to Start for Herd Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Rally against RailRiders in Eighth to Win, 9-6
- Late Rally Not Enough for Indy as RailRiders Walk off in 9th
- Solak's Go-Ahead Homer Lifts Indians over RailRiders
- Indy Drops Third Straight Contest to Omaha in Series Finale
- Five-Run Eighth Hands Indians Series Loss against Omaha