Indians Rally against RailRiders in Eighth to Win, 9-6

Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

MOOSIC, Pa. - Trailing 6-5 in the eighth inning, the Indianapolis Indians strung together six hits, all singles, to manufacture four runs and secure a comeback victory, 9-6, over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday night at PNC Field.

Alika Williams kicked off the Indians' (26-16, 68-48) eighth with his third hit of the night and Tsung-Che Cheng followed with his fourth hit to spur Indy's rally. That looked to be for naught, as each of the next two Indians' batters recorded outs, until Nick Yorke singled home Williams to knot the game at six. Nick Solak followed with a single to put Indy ahead before Cam Devanney and Rafael Flores capped Indy's lead at 9-6 with RBI singles of their own.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (30-12, 68-46) took control of the contest in the first inning. Jorbit Vivas reached on a hit by pitch to lead off the game and came in to score on a Jose Rojas double. Bryan De La Cruz extended the RailRiders' advantage to 2-0 one batter later with a single to score Rojas.

Williams put a run on the board for Indy in the second with a 419-foot blast onto the right-center field lawn. The homer was his fifth of the season and third in August. It is the first time Williams has homered three or more times in a calendar month since July 2023, when he hit four with Indy.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre erased Indy's run on an RBI groundout from Duke Ellis in their half of the second. The Indians briefly tied the game at three in the fourth inning. Devanney reached on a lead-off single, Jase Bowen walked and they both came around to score on singles from Williams and Cheng. The RailRiders quickly jumped back out to a 4-3 lead in their half, however, when Braden Shewmake legged out a lead-off triple and eventually scored on a double from Ellis.

Indy tied the game yet again in the fifth on an RBI bloop double from Bowen but were once again stymied as Rojas connected with a two-run shot to left field. The Indians set up their comeback victory by pulling themselves within one in the sixth inning, thanks to a double from Cheng and an RBI single from Matt Fraizer.

Sean Sullivan (W, 2-2) earned the victory for Indy after tossing 3.0 innings of relief while allowing two runs and Dauri Moreta (S, 1) spun 2.0 scoreless innings while striking out three to close the door. Sean Boyle (L, 7-9) took the loss for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after allowing Indy's final six runs in 4.1 innings of work.

The Indians notched 16 hits in the win, their second most against the RailRiders since at least 2005, only trailing a 21-hit affair on Aug. 2, 2012, also at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Additionally, eight Indians hitters recorded an RBI in the win.

The offensive eruption was highlighted by Cheng's first four-hit day since June 15, 2023, at High-A Greenville while with Greensboro. Cheng, the eighth batter in tonight's lineup, joined with Williams, the seventh hitter, to become the first Indians' seven and eight hitters to each record three-plus hits in a game since Eric Wood (7th) and Jacob Stallings (8th) each tallied three hits on July 6, 2017, at Columbus.

The Indians look to clinch at least a series split against the RailRiders on Friday night at 6:35 PM. RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.08) is set to take the mound for Indy across from RHP Kenta Maeda (3-5, 5.40).







