WooSox Blast Five Homers, Beat Cubs 13-10

Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

DES MOINES, I.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (60-56) hit five home runs in a victory over the Iowa Cubs (56-60) on Thursday night, a 13-10 win at Principal Park.

David Hamilton set the tone for a big offensive night, leading off the ballgame with a solo homer to left in his first game at Triple-A since July 22. By night's end, the WooSox would score in the first, second, fourth, sixth and eighth innings.

An RBI double from Nate Eaton and a two-run single by Mikey Romero made it a four spot in the first for the road team. One inning later, Kristian Campbell blasted a two-run job, finishing off a six-pitch at-bat with his sixth homer in 41 games with Worcester.

Romero delivered his second two-run single in the fourth to make it 8-3, his second multi-RBI game of the week.

Jhostynxon Garcia entered Thursday without a hit in the series, but after a single in the first, he homered in the sixth. Garcia now leads the International League in August with five home runs.

The obliteration continued in the eighth, thanks to a three-run shot from Nate Eaton, followed by a Trayce Thompson solo blast. In three games in Iowa, Eaton now has six hits, two doubles, two homers, a triple and 8 RBI.

On the mound, Connelly Early posted the following line in his third Triple-A start: 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 5 K.

Chris Murphy followed with a scoreless sixth in his return to the WooSox, striking out two.

Cooper Criswell made his second Triple-A relief appearance of the season, going two innings of two-run ball. The right-hander walked two and struck out two on 51 pitches.

Wyatt Olds allowed five in the ninth but finished off the win, Worcester's second victory in three games in Iowa.

The WooSox continue a six-game road series against the Iowa Cubs on Friday at 8:08 p.m. On the mound, Richard Fitts (2-1, 4.00) faces Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 9.96). Radio coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.







