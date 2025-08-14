WooSox Blast Five Homers, Beat Cubs 13-10
Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
DES MOINES, I.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (60-56) hit five home runs in a victory over the Iowa Cubs (56-60) on Thursday night, a 13-10 win at Principal Park.
David Hamilton set the tone for a big offensive night, leading off the ballgame with a solo homer to left in his first game at Triple-A since July 22. By night's end, the WooSox would score in the first, second, fourth, sixth and eighth innings.
An RBI double from Nate Eaton and a two-run single by Mikey Romero made it a four spot in the first for the road team. One inning later, Kristian Campbell blasted a two-run job, finishing off a six-pitch at-bat with his sixth homer in 41 games with Worcester.
Romero delivered his second two-run single in the fourth to make it 8-3, his second multi-RBI game of the week.
Jhostynxon Garcia entered Thursday without a hit in the series, but after a single in the first, he homered in the sixth. Garcia now leads the International League in August with five home runs.
The obliteration continued in the eighth, thanks to a three-run shot from Nate Eaton, followed by a Trayce Thompson solo blast. In three games in Iowa, Eaton now has six hits, two doubles, two homers, a triple and 8 RBI.
On the mound, Connelly Early posted the following line in his third Triple-A start: 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 5 K.
Chris Murphy followed with a scoreless sixth in his return to the WooSox, striking out two.
Cooper Criswell made his second Triple-A relief appearance of the season, going two innings of two-run ball. The right-hander walked two and struck out two on 51 pitches.
Wyatt Olds allowed five in the ninth but finished off the win, Worcester's second victory in three games in Iowa.
The WooSox continue a six-game road series against the Iowa Cubs on Friday at 8:08 p.m. On the mound, Richard Fitts (2-1, 4.00) faces Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 9.96). Radio coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
International League Stories from August 14, 2025
- Jacksonville Drops Third Consecutive Game to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Falls to Worcester - Iowa Cubs
- Jared Oliva Collects Four Hits, Sounds Rack up Six Doubles in Win over Bulls - Nashville Sounds
- Romero & Eaton Homer, WooSox Beat Iowa Cubs 7-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Blast Five Homers, Beat Cubs 13-10 - Worcester Red Sox
- Robertson and White Shine But Redbirds Steal One Late - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Rally against RailRiders in Eighth to Win, 9-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Offensive Party as Saints Blowout Storm Chasers 14-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Indianapolis Uses Big Eighth to Push past RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Springer Impresses with Bat, Speed as Bisons Defeat IronPigs, 10-5 - Buffalo Bisons
- Brilliance From Bradish In Rehab Start - Norfolk Tides
- Church Smacks Late Two-Run Homer in Comeback Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Plates Power Past Syracuse Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Ritchie Twirls Quality Start, Bastidas Homers in Stripers' 1-0 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Alec Bohm Collects Two More Hits on Rehab as 'Pigs Doubled up by Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Offense Silenced, Shut out by Stripers 1-0 - Louisville Bats
- Mets Go Quiet in 9-2 Loss to Red Wings on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds Best Bulls 7-2 - Durham Bulls
- Toledo Bounces Back in Thursday Win against Columbus - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 14, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Luinder Avila Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Shane Bieber Scheduled to Start Herd's Honda Fridaynightbash Game vs. IronPigs - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 14 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Blue Jays #1 Ranked Project RHP Trey Yesavage Scheduled to Start for Herd Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- Romero & Eaton Homer, WooSox Beat Iowa Cubs 7-4
- WooSox Blast Five Homers, Beat Cubs 13-10
- Polar Park to Put Fright into Nights this October with "Boo in the Woo" Haunted Tour Experience; Family-Friendly Festivals to Offer Fall Fun by Day
- First Inning Dooms WooSox as Buffalo Takes Series Finale, 6-3
- "Holy Cow It's One Step Away": Pitching Duo Connelly Early and David Sandlin Called up to Worcester