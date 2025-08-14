Jared Oliva Collects Four Hits, Sounds Rack up Six Doubles in Win over Bulls

Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Nashville Sounds took control of the series with a 7-2 win over the Durham Bulls in game three on Thursday night. Sounds outfielder Jared Oliva tied his career-high with four hits and one of the six doubles Nashville hit for the game.

Left-hander Robert Gasser continued his rehab assignment with his second start for Nashville. The Brewers' no. 18-rated prospect worked 46 pitches over two frames and allowed five hits and a run with a walk and two strikeouts. Three Nashville walks issued in the bottom of the fifth helped Durham take a 2-1 lead without a hit in the inning following the go-ahead sacrifice fly for Tanner Murray. The fourth walk of the inning was issued before Blake Holub eventually worked his way out of the inning and his first win of the year to help strand the bases loaded.

Holub was put in position for the win thanks to a four-run top of the sixth for the Sounds. Oliva bunted his way aboard for a single and got to trot around the rest of the bases when Oliver Dunn uncorked on the first pitch he saw in his at-bat. The 403-foot blast put the Sounds in front 3-2. Ethan Murray made it a three-run Nashville advantage with a two-out, two-RBI single.

Josh Maciejewski worked two hitless innings of relief on his birthday to earn a hold while Jesus Liranzo (1.0 IP) and Justin Yeager (1.0 IP) worked the final two innings on the bump for the Sounds. Seven Nashville pitchers combined to hold the Bulls to just the two runs and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position without an extra-base hit for the night.

The final two runs of the game for Nashville came via RBI doubles. Cameron and Oliva hit back-to-back doubles in top of the sixth and Ethan Murray collected his third RBI of the game with a double in the eighth to score Ernesto Martinez Jr. who reached base and scored twice.

The Sounds will look to win back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-29 when LHP Bruce Zimmermann (6-6, 4.26 ERA) takes the ball for Nashville on Friday night. First pitch from Durham Bulls Athletic Park is slated for 5:35 pm CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

GIMME OLIVA HITS: Jared Oliva matched his single-game career-high with his four hit performance against the Bulls on Thursday night. Oliva ended the game 4-for-5 with a double, RBI, and run scored. It was the third career four-hit game for Oliva and first since September 5, 2024 while with Double-A Arkansas. His first career four-hit game came on May 24, 2018 with then Advanced-A Bradenton in the Pirates organization. Oliva is the sixth different Nashville player to have a four-hit game so far in 2025. Jimmy Herron did it last Thursday night against Jacksonville. The four-hit game for Oliva ended a three-game hitless drought after beginning the series 0-for-5 and going 1-for-17 last week against Jacksonville.

DOUBLE DIP: The six Nashville doubles are the most the team has hit in a single game this season, topping the five doubles the team had previously hit twice, last coming on July 12, on the road against the Durham Bulls. The last time the Sounds had 6+ doubles in a game came on June 24, 2022 vs. Gwinnett. Nashville has had 10 six-plus double games over the course of the last 10 seasons, including four such games during the 2016 season. The Sounds had eight doubles in a game on May 27, 2015 at Sacramento.

GET 'ER DUNN: Oliver Dunn smacked his seventh home run of the season and his first since a solo shot on July 23 at First Horizon Park against the Charlotte Knights. His go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning came off the bat at 106.6 MPH and went 403 feet. The Sounds are 7-0 when Dunn has a HR this year.

STILL STREAKING: Drew Avans (2-for-5, 2B) and Jorge Alfaro (1-for-5, R) each extended their current hitting streaks. Avans has hit safely in each of his last seven games, the longest active hitting streak on the team while Alfaro has hit safely in each of his last five. Over Avans' last seven games, he is hitting .303 (10-for-33) with three doubles and a pair of RBI. It adds to his long-hitting streak in 40 games with the Sounds after having a season-best 15-game hitting streak earlier this year in his time with Triple-A Las Vegas (Athletics). RHP Jesus Liranzo worked another game without an earned run allowed, making it 11 straight games and 13.2 IP since last allowing an earned run. His current 11-game streak is tied for the fourth-longest streak going in the International League.







