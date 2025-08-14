Romero & Eaton Homer, WooSox Beat Iowa Cubs 7-4

DES MOINES, I.A. - In the first game for a Red Sox Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines since 1990, the Worcester Red Sox (59-55) won a back-and-forth affair over the Iowa Cubs (55-59), a 7-4 victory at Principal Park on Tuesday night.

It was a 0-0 game in the fourth, when Nate Eaton delivered the first of many big swings on the night. Eaton jumped on the first pitch he saw, smashing a 413-foot homer over the wall in dead center.

Mikey Romero followed, and he annihilated the first pitch he saw, putting a first pitch changeup off the scoreboard in right. Romero's homer travelled 426 feet, giving him his third Triple-A long ball in his tenth game at the level.

That began a long and winding night-with a man on and two outs in the fifth, Cubs #1 prospect Owen Caissie clubbed a game-tying two-run home run to right.

Worcester regained the lead half an inning later, putting two in scoring position on back-to-back doubles by Kristian Campbell and Nate Eaton. Romero handed the road team an edge for a second time with a sac-fly to left, his second 3+ RBI game with the WooSox.

But, again, Iowa answered right back in the bottom of the sixth. The Cubs chased Worcester starter Tyler Uberstine in the inning, putting two on with one out. Zack Kelly entered, and allowed a game-tying RBI double off the right field wall to James Triantos. Kelly got a ground ball for the second out, then induced a strikeout to finish the frame and preserve the tie.

Uberstine finished the day with the following line: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K.

In the seventh, Nick Sogard beat out a ground ball on the right side to reach with two outs, and Jhostynxon Garcia walked to put a man in scoring position. Campbell was next-he went down 0-2, then hit a line drive to right-center, plating Sogard to give Worcester the lead for good.

Two innings later, a three-run triple by Eaton blew the game open, clearing the bases with a 100 mile-per-hour line drive into the gap in right-center.

David Sandlin got two outs in the eighth out of the bullpen, walking three but finishing his outing with a 99.9 mile-per-hour fastball for a strikeout. Hobie Harris got the final out of the eighth, allowed one run in the ninth, but ultimately sealed the club's first win in Iowa as the Worcester Red Sox.

The WooSox continue a six-game road series against the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday at 1:08 p.m. On the mound, Kyle Harrison (3-2, 3.96) faces MLB rehabbing Jameson Taillon (0-1, 9.39). Radio coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.







