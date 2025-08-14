Shane Bieber Scheduled to Start Herd's Honda Fridaynightbash Game vs. IronPigs

August 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Oh, baby, baby, baby... oh, the big names keep coming for the Bisons this week at Sahlen Field. Following the additions of former Major League All-Stars RHP Alek Manoah on Wednesday and OF George Springer on Thursday, the Blue Jays have announced that RHP SHANE BIEBER is scheduled to make another MLB injury rehabilitation start with the Herd, this time for the club's Honda fridaynightbash! against the IronPigs (6:35 p.m.)

A 2-time All-Star himself, Bieber joined the Bisons on August 3 after being acquired by Toronto in a trade with Cleveland and has already impressed in his first two starts in the organization. He struck out six in five innings of work on August 3 at Sahlen Field and followed that up with six more strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work last Saturday in Worchester. Combined, Bieber has also allowed just nine hits in those 10.2 innings of work for a 3.38 ERA.

Bieber is a two-time all-star, representing the American League in 2019 and 2021. He was named the 2019 All-Star MVP in front of his hometown crowd in Cleveland after striking out all three batters he faced in the fifth inning of the game. The 30-year-old won the 2020 American League Cy Young Award after going 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in the regular season for Cleveland. He led the Majors in wins, ERA, as well as strikeouts (122) that season. He has a career 62-32 record across parts of seven MLB seasons, all with Cleveland starting in 2018. He has won 11 or more game three times in his career, and has a lifetime 3.22 ERA. Celebrity Look-a-Like Night

That's right stars and starlets... we've turned one of our most popular in-game features into a whole night of fun for this week's Honda fridaynightbash! And we want you to go all in on Celebrity Look-a-Like Night so we are going to reward the best of the best! Come dressed as your favorite star and you could WIN PRIZES such as Blue Jays and Bisons Tickets, Game-used Bisons jerseys, Gift Cards and more! Fans will be able to compete in a number of categories to win.

Best Actor/Actress Look-a-Like

Best Musician Look-a-Like

Best Sports Star Look-a-Like

Best Celebrity (Other) Look-a-Like

Best Fictional Character Look-a-Like

Best In Show

We're literally rolling out the Red Carpet for all the would-be Celebs on Friday. Look for the Red Carpet/Official Celebrity Check In to deal with our Paparazzi, (i.e. intern crew), get a few photos snapped and tell us who you are wearing! Celebrity Look-a-Like night will also include great in-game scoreboard features. As a Honda fridaynightbash! -which there are only 4 left of!- the game will also feature the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (5-6:30 p.m.) with $4 Craft Beer Specials and of course, postgame Fireworks!







International League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.