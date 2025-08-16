Bieber and Springer Steal Show in Bisons' 2-0 Win Over IronPigs Friday Night

Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Buffalo, NY - Shane Bieber and George Springer shined in rehab assignments on Friday night at Sahlen Field, with key moments emphasizing strong overall outings for them in the fourth game of a six-game series between the Buffalo Bisons and Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The two commandeered a 2-0 victory for the Herd.

Bieber pitched seven scoreless innings in his third rehab start with the Herd. He allowed six hits and struck out four batters. Most of his outs came on ground balls, as he got 10 of his 21 outs on nine grounders, including a double-play ball in the fifth. Bieber and Christian Bethancourt caught the IronPigs' Justin Crawford stealing second twice, and the first time they did so was the first out of the game.

Springer, who was in his second rehab game with the Herd on Friday, went the other way to right for a leadoff homer in the bottom of the third to make it 2-0 Bisons. His home run was his lone hit in three at-bats before Damiano Palmegiani pinch-hit for him in the bottom of the sixth.

To start, Buffalo got to Lehigh Valley's Adonis Medina early on. Opening the bottom of the second, Yohendrick Pinango sliced one into left center for a double, then Michael Stefanic walked. Orelvis Martinez then painted the left-field line for an RBI double to get the scoring started.

Bieber worked around a leadoff double by Rafael Lantigua in the top of the third with back-to-back groundouts keeping him at third and a strikeout.

Buffalo got two on in the bottom of the third as Josh Kasevich, who made his season debut with the Herd, singled and Riley Tirotta walked, but Stefanic took a pitch clock violation for strike three to end any chance the Herd had to score.

The same thing happened in the bottom of the fifth with two outs as Piñango walked and Tirotta singled, but Medina retired Stefanic on a ground ball to end the threat.

Lehigh Valley had a chance to crack the scoreboard in the top of the seventh. Donovan Walton singled on the first pitch he saw to begin the frame. He advanced to second on a groundout, but Bieber struck out Óscar Mercado to finish off his sparkling outing.

The Bisons loaded the bases with two outs against José Alvarado in the bottom of the seventh on a hit by RJ Schreck and walks by Tirotta and Stefanic after a double play erased a walk by Kasevich. Martinez grounded one sharply to third, but Walton made a nice play on a short hop to snare it and get the out at first, ending the inning.

The IronPigs got their first two on in the top of the eighth against CJ Van Eyk. A sac bunt got them over to second and third, but a line drive to Tirotta at first and a subsequent ground ball helped him escape unscathed.

Palmegiani hit a two-out double in the bottom of the eighth against Michael Mercado, but a popout retired the side.

Van Eyk stayed in the game for the top of the ninth, and he walked Walton to lead it off, then plunked Christian Arroyo. An infield fly got him the first out, then he struck out Mercado for the second and got Lantigua to fly out to Jonatan Clase in center for the game's last out.

The Bisons and IronPigs will play the fifth game of this six-game set on Saturday at Sahlen Field at 6:35 p.m. RHP Lazaro Estrada will toe the slab for the Bisons. You can tune in to the game live on MyTV Buffalo starting at 6:30 p.m. with Pat Malacaro and Duke McGuire. You can also listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m. with Paul Hamilton.







International League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.