Big Innings Sink Bisons 10-3 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
Published on August 23, 2025 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Buffalo, N.Y - The Buffalo Bisons fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 10-3 Saturday night at Sahlen Field.
Through the first two innings, Lazaro Estrada and Brandon Beck displayed efficient pitching. Just one hit was recorded by either team, and four batters were punched out.
In the top of the third, however, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre recorded the game's first action. Omar Martinez recorded his first career Triple-A home run, a solo-homer, earning the RailRiders an early 1-0 advantage.
In the top of the fourth inning, the RailRiders continued to add to their lead via powerful hitting. With two outs, T.J. Rumfield tallied a base hit, and a batter later, Brennen Davis hit his eighth homer of the season, expanding the visitors' lead to 3-0.
In the bottom frame of the fourth, the Bisons battled back. Joey Loperfido and RJ Schreck both started the inning off with walks. A batter later, Yohendrick Pinango got Buffalo on the board when he sent Loperfido across the dish on an RBI single. Riley Tirotta grounded into a double play, but not before Schreck scored, cutting the RailRiders' lead to 3-2.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre kept their foot on the gas in the fifth inning. Jeimer Candelario led off the inning by reaching base on balls, and moments later, Andrew Velazquez singled. Candelario came across the plate on a Jorbit Vivas single, and Velazquez scored following an Estrada wild pitch. Spencer Jones capped the four-run inning off for the RailRiders with a two-run blast, growing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 7-2.
For the fourth straight inning, the RailRiders notched at least a run. Davis led off the sixth inning and hit his second homer of the night and ninth of the season on a solo blast. Two batters later, Candelario hit a home run for the second straight night, a two-run blast to make it 10-2 RailRiders.
As the bottom of the sixth frame approached, Beck was replaced by Allan Winans. The RailRiders starter pitched five innings, allowing just two runs, two hits, three walks, while striking out five, and was eventually credited with the win.
As for Buffalo, the Bisons' offense stayed stagnant. From the third inning to the start of the seventh inning, Buffalo recorded just one hit and reached base just four times.
During the seventh inning, Tirotta and Michael Stefanic tried to spark the Bisons' offense. Tirotta started the inning on a double and was sent home following a Stefanic double, closing the gap 10-3.
For the final four innings of play, Buffalo's bullpen slowed the bats of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ryan Jennings and Joe Mantiply each pitched two innings, cumulatively allowing just one run, three hits, no walks, and striking out six batters.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Bisons were retired 1-2-3, certifying the RailRiders' 10-3 victory.
The Bisons and RailRiders will close out their six-game series with a Sunday matinee at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m. with the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire and 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.
