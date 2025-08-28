Schreck Helps Lead Bisons Offense to 6-3 Victory over Indianapolis

Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. - An RJ Schreck three-run home run in the top of the first inning ignited the Buffalo Bisons offense and helped propel the team to a 6-3 victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night at Victory Field.

The Bisons scored all six of their runs in the first three innings and used strong relief pitching behind starter Trey Yesavage to win their second straight game of the series.

Michael Stefanic led off the game with a walk against Jarod Bayless, while Riley Tirotta was hit by a pitch with one out in the inning to put two base runners aboard. Bayless surrendered a three-run home run to Schreck. The line drive home run cleared the right field wall and gave Buffalo a prompt 3-0 lead.

Indianapolis tried to answer back in the bottom of the first inning but were only able to score one run in the frame against Yesavage. An RBI double by Nick Solak trimmed the Indians deficit to 3-1. However, Yesavage would not allow another run to score and finished his night after four and two-third innings in a no decision.

Stefanic would come through with a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning that scored Yohendrick Piñango with one out in the inning. Piñango led off the inning with a single to right field before Stefanic would collect his 42nd RBI of the season that extended Buffalo's lead back out to three runs, 4-1, after an inning and a half.

Riley Tirotta was able to lead off the top of the third inning with a double off of reliever Eddy Yean. Josh Kasevich's first run driven in with the Bisons on the season came thanks to a sacrifice fly to extend the Bisons lead to 5-1. The advantage would balloon to five runs, 6-1, when Piñango added an RBI double to right field that scored Brandon Valenzuela. The Bisons' outfielder was thrown out trying to go to third base on the hit.

Andrew Bash was the first of four Buffalo relievers to pitch behind Yesavage.

The right-hander allowed one run in the bottom of the sixth that allowed Indianapolis to trim the deficit to 6-2. Ryan Borucki re-joined the Toronto Blue Jays organization earlier this week and pitched one and two-third innings of scoreless relief for Buffalo.

Mason Fluharty and Ryan Jennings combined to pitch the final two innings that helped preserve Buffalo's second straight win over the Indians. Indianapolis was able to push one run across against Jennings in the bottom of the ninth, but the right-hander helped the team secure the three-run victory.

The Bisons and Indianapolis will meet for game three of their six-game series on Thursday night at Victory Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with CJ Van Eyk starting for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on WWWS AM 1400, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 6:15 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







