Ritchie Fans Career-High Eleven as Stripers Edge Norfolk 2-1

Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Powered by a career-high 11 strikeouts from Atlanta Braves' No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie, the Gwinnett Stripers (26-26) secured a slim 2-1 victory over the Norfolk Tides (25-26) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. A two-run home run by Jonathan Ornelas provided the offense as Gwinnett took a 2-0 series lead.

Decisive Plays: Norfolk had an opportunity to score in the opening inning with a leadoff automatic double from Jorge Mateo, but Ritchie (W, 3-1) stranded him at second with three straight strikeouts. The Gwinnett right-hander then retired the next 15 hitters he faced. The Stripers broke the scoreless deadlock in the fifth inning on Ornelas's two-run homer (8) to left-center. The Tides got on the board in the ninth with a solo shot from TT Bowens (15), but Gwinnett held the 2-1 lead from there.

Key Contributors: Ritchie led the way with 11 strikeouts across 6.0 innings (1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB). Ornelas (2-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) provided the lone Gwinnett runs. Luke Waddell (2-for-3) also finished with a multi-hit night. The bullpen finished strong for the Stripers with John Brebbia (H, 2), Enoli Paredes (H, 6) and Daysbel Hernandez (S, 2) combining to allow one earned run across the final 3.0 innings. For Norfolk, starter Tyler Wells (L, 1-2) tossed 6.1 quality innings of his own (6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO).

Noteworthy: Ritchie's 11 strikeouts cleared his previous career high of nine and nearly doubled his prior Triple-A best of six. Ritchie became the fourth Gwinnett starter with double-digit strikeouts in a game this season (Spencer Strider, Hurston Waldrep, and Nathan Wiles have also achieved the feat). Ornelas homered for a second consecutive game. The Gwinnett pitching staff matched a season low with two hits allowed, previously set four other times.

Next Home Game (Thursday, August 28): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Gwinnett RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-2, 4.70 ERA) gets the ball against Norfolk RHP Levi Wells (Triple-A debut). Every Thursday night, enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 Michelob Ultras. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.