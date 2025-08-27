Bats Take Game Two from Clippers Behind Sikkema's Six Strong

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats defeated the Columbus Clippers 8-2 in game two on Wednesday afternoon behind six strong innings from starter T.J. Sikkema, who made his Triple-A debut in the ballgame. A four-run eighth secured the win, as the back end of the bullpen shut down the Clippers late in the ballgame.

After shutting out Columbus last night, the Bats struck first again in today's ballgame. In the bottom of the first, Blake Dunn and Hector Rodriguez each hustled out infield singles, and proceeded to use their fleet feet for a double steal that put two in scoring position with nobody out. Later in the inning, Edwin Rios plated Dunn with a deep sacrifice fly to center field, as the Bats opened the scoring and took a 1-0 lead.

Making the start for Louisville in his Triple-A debut, lefty T.J. Sikkema (W, 1-0) impressed in the early going. He retired the first nine batters he faced, racking up four strikeouts the first time through the order. As the Clippers lineup turned over, leadoff hitter Petey Haplin broke the streak with an infield single, but he was quickly erased from the basepaths with a 3-6-3 double play, and Sikkema ended the fourth still having faced the minimum.

The Bats loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth with a double and a pair of walks, all coming with two outs. Ryan Vilade was able to scamper home on a wild pitch, giving Louisville a 2-0 lead before Columbus starter Joey Cantillo (L, 0-1) escaped the inning.

The Clippers threatened in the top of the fifth, putting the first two runners on and moving them both into scoring position with one out. A grounder to the left side brought home Columbus' first run of the series, but the Bats infield was able to erase a runner between second and third as Christian Cairo reached on a fielder's choice. Cairo was then picked off of first base on a slick move from Sikkema. The southpaw worked another scoreless frame in the sixth, finishing his Triple-A debut with a quality start and exiting in line for the win on just 69 pitches.

Sal Stewart and Rios walked to open the sixth, and Vilade punched one into the right field corner that plated Louisville's third run of the ballgame. With two outs in the inning, the Bats got another run on a wild pitch, as they increased their lead to 4-1.

Joel Valdez came on in the seventh for the Bats, making his second appearance with the club. He gave up a run on a ground-rule double by Cooper Ingle, but the Bats held a two-run lead as the home crowd rose to stretch.

Joe La Sorsa got the ball for the eighth for Louisville, but he ran into trouble, allowing a double and a hit-by-pitch to put the tying run on base. With two outs in the inning, the Bats turned it over to Luis Mey (S, 5), and he struck out Johnathan Rodriguez with a wipeout slider to end the frame.

The Bats quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth, with a single and a pair of hit batters. Davis Wendzel doubled down the right field line to plate two more runs, as Louisville doubled its lead to 6-2. The line kept moving, as Eric Yang walked to load the bases back up for Dunn, who singled up the middle to make it 7-2. A walk to Stewart added another run for the Bats, who took a six-run advantage into the ninth.

Luis Mey, still vying for a save, as he entered in a two-run game, closed out Columbus in the top of the ninth, giving the Bats their fourth straight win, which ties their longest winning streak of the season.

Vilade and Dunn contributed two hits in the victory, while five different Bats ended the game with an RBI to back up a strong debut by Sikkema.

The Bats (57-71, 25-28 second half) will continue their six-game set with the Clippers (52-71, 18-33 second half) with game three on Thursday as the Bats look to secure at least a series split. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







