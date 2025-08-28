This Time It's Miranda with Big Home Run Late as Saints Comeback for Second Straight Night to Win 3-1

Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - For the last two weeks the St. Paul Saints watched other teams' comeback late and overtake them for victories. The tide has turned. For the second straight night the Saints got a home run late, this time from Jose Miranda, to come from behind and win 3-1 over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field.

With the Saints down 1-0 in the eighth, just like on Tuesday night they got the big two-run homer late, this time an inning earlier. Carson McCusker led off the eighth inning by ripping a double into the left field corner. Miranda then unloaded on one hitting a two-run homer to left, his seventh of the season, giving the Saints a 2-1 lead.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. gave the Saints some insurance in the ninth with a solo homer to left, his third of the season, making it 3-1.

Things got interesting in the ninth as Noah Davis, who retired the two batters he faced in the eighth with the tying run at first, walked the leadoff hitter. With one out he walked Justyn-Henry Malloy putting the tying runs aboard. Max Anderson then hit what looked like a game ending double play to short. Tanner Schoebel fielded it and flipped to Payton Eeles at second for an out. Eeles, however, had trouble getting the ball out of his glove and his throw to first was a tad late. With runners at the corners and two outs Akil Baddoo hit a sinking liner to left that Gabby Gonzalez came charging in on and made a game-saving sliding catch to end the game.

Pitching was the story for the first six innings. Kendry Rojas had his finest start since the trade. He worked out of a first and third no out jam in the first without giving up a run.

After striking out the side in the second, he had the bases loaded with two outs in the third and got Baddoo to fly out to left to end the inning. Rojas went 4.0 shutout innings on four hits while walking one and striking out five.

Saints reliever Christian MacLeod took over in the fifth and he too worked out of a bases loaded two out jam striking out Trei Cruz to end the inning.

It took until the seventh, but the Mud Hens got on the board first. Gage Workman dropped down a bunt single to lead things off and then Hao-Yu Lee knocked him home with a double into the left field corner making it 1-0. A wild pitch moved Lee to third, but MacLeod stranded him by getting a strikeout, popout, and groundout to end the inning. That momentum shifter allowed the Saints to come from behind for the second straight night as MacLeod went 3.1 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking four and striking out four.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at Fifth Third Field on Thursday night at 5:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (3-4, 4.22) to the mound against Major League rehabber, Mud Hens RHP José Urquidy (1-0, 6.75). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







