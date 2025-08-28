IronPigs Rebound with Thrashing of Storm Chasers

Published on August 27, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Papillion, Nebraska - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (74-53, 28-25) dropped the hammer on the Omaha Storm Chasers (55-72, 24-29) for a 15-3 win on Wednesday night at Werner Park.

Omaha plated the first two runs of the game as Carter Jensen doubled home the first run in the first inning and Isan Díaz hit a solo homer in the second.

Brewer Hicklen tied the game in the fourth with a two-run single against his old club. Rodolfo Castro put the 'Pigs ahead later in the frame with an RBI single.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. smashed a three-run homer, his 15th, to start pulling the 'Pigs away in the fifth.

The 'Pigs sent 13 hitters to the plate in the sixth, scoring nine times as the first seven hitters reached. Otto Kemp and Rafael Lantigua each had two-run doubles, Rincones drove in his fourth run with a base hit, Hicklen drove in his third with a sacrifice fly, and Castro capped the frame with a three-run homer, his 15th (retying Rincones for the team lead).

Omaha made it a 15-3 game with a Bobby Dalbec solo homer in the bottom of the sixth.

Devin Sweet (3-1) earned the win in relief for the 'Pigs, working two scoreless innings, allowing just a hit.

Beck Way (0-1) took the loss for Omaha, allowing three runs in 2.2 innings on four hits and two walks, striking out three.

The IronPigs and Storm Chasers continue their series on Thursday, August 28. Andrew Painter (4-5, 5.11) is on the mound for the 'Pigs against Shane Panzini (Debut) for Omaha.

