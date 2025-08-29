'Pigs Tie Season-High with Six Homers to Win Second Straight over Omaha

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

Papillion, Nebraska - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (75-53, 29-25) tied a season-high as they belted six homers to help stave off multiple Omaha Storm Chasers (55-73, 24-30) comeback attempts in a 10-7 win on Thursday night at Werner Park.

The longball parade got going in the very first inning as both Otto Kemp and Gabriel Rincones Jr. hit solo bombs to get the 'Pigs on the board.

Omaha took the lead in the second as Bobby Dalbec drove in a run with a double and Isan Díaz hit a two-run homer to vault them in front.

Rincones Jr. hit his second homer of the day in the third, another solo shot, to tie the game up at 3-3.

With two on in the fourth, Rodolfo Castro launched a mammoth homer to leftfield, staking the 'Pigs to a 6-3 cushion.

Omaha chipped away and eventually tied the game again though. Dalbec produced his second RBI double of the day in the fourth before an RBI groundout from Harold Castro in the sixth followed by a Dalbec RBI single tied the game.

The last two homers of the day for the 'Pigs proved to be decisive. This time it was Rafael Lantigua launching a two-run blast in the eighth for the lead with Justin Crawford providing insurance later in the frame with another two-run homer.

Another Castro RBI groundout for Omaha made it 10-7 in the eighth, but Max Lazar (S, 5) came on and fired a perfect ninth, striking out the final hitter to end it.

Nolan Hoffman (5-0) got the win for the 'Pigs in relief, allowing one run in two innings on one hit, striking out one.

Stephen Nogosek (2-3) took the loss for Omaha, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out two in an inning of work.

The IronPigs and Storm Chasers continue their series on Friday, August 29. Adonis Medina (0-3, 3.45) is on the mound for the 'Pigs against John Gant (4-3, 6.67) for Omaha.

