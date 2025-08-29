Jacksonville Snaps Four-Game Skid Behind Seventh Inning Rally

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A late Brian Navarreto blast helped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp secure a Thursday win against the Rochester Red Wings, 4-3, from VyStar Ballpark.

Locked in a 2-2 tie in the seventh, Navarreto (5) smashed a go-ahead solo home run, giving Jacksonville (76-52, 29-24) a 3-2 lead. Nathan Martorella doubled in the ensuing at bat. Jack Winkler reached first on a fielder's choice, advancing Martorella to third. With two runners on, Shane Sasaki cracked a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 4-2.

Rochester (50-76, 23-31) rallied in the ninth. With two outs, Fransico Mejia singled. Following a mound visit, Nasim Nuñez laced an RBI double, making it 4-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp opened the scoring in the home half of the first. With one out, Jacob Berry smacked a double. Two batters later, Deyvison De Los Santos blooped an RBI single, giving Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings answered in the top of the second. Andrew Pinckney worked a leadoff walk. With a runner on first, Trey Lipscomb (9) smashed a two-run home run, making it 2-1.

The Shrimp tied up the game in the third. Sasaki singled to start the frame. He advanced to second on a groundout, moving to third later in the inning via a wild pitch. With a runner in scoring position, Berry cracked an RBI single, tying the game at two.

Jacksonville and Rochester continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Dax Fulton (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Adrian Sampson (3-4, 4.52 ERA) will counter for the Red Wings. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Friday Night Fireworks! Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave. It is also Red Shirt Friday. The Jumbo Shrimp players and staffs will wear red in support of the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to Helping Hands for Heroes.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







International League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.