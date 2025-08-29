Jacksonville Snaps Four-Game Skid Behind Seventh Inning Rally
Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A late Brian Navarreto blast helped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp secure a Thursday win against the Rochester Red Wings, 4-3, from VyStar Ballpark.
Locked in a 2-2 tie in the seventh, Navarreto (5) smashed a go-ahead solo home run, giving Jacksonville (76-52, 29-24) a 3-2 lead. Nathan Martorella doubled in the ensuing at bat. Jack Winkler reached first on a fielder's choice, advancing Martorella to third. With two runners on, Shane Sasaki cracked a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 4-2.
Rochester (50-76, 23-31) rallied in the ninth. With two outs, Fransico Mejia singled. Following a mound visit, Nasim Nuñez laced an RBI double, making it 4-3.
The Jumbo Shrimp opened the scoring in the home half of the first. With one out, Jacob Berry smacked a double. Two batters later, Deyvison De Los Santos blooped an RBI single, giving Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.
The Red Wings answered in the top of the second. Andrew Pinckney worked a leadoff walk. With a runner on first, Trey Lipscomb (9) smashed a two-run home run, making it 2-1.
The Shrimp tied up the game in the third. Sasaki singled to start the frame. He advanced to second on a groundout, moving to third later in the inning via a wild pitch. With a runner in scoring position, Berry cracked an RBI single, tying the game at two.
Jacksonville and Rochester continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Dax Fulton (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Adrian Sampson (3-4, 4.52 ERA) will counter for the Red Wings. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for Friday Night Fireworks! Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave. It is also Red Shirt Friday. The Jumbo Shrimp players and staffs will wear red in support of the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to Helping Hands for Heroes.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
International League Stories from August 28, 2025
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Lehigh Valley - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Jump on Comets Early in Eighth Straight Road Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds End Four-Game Skid Behind Zimmermann's Strong Start - Nashville Sounds
- Julks Tallies Three Hits in Knights 5-2 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- 'Pigs Tie Season-High with Six Homers to Win Second Straight over Omaha - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Late Homer Defeats Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Fall Just Short in Jacksonville Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Snaps Four-Game Skid Behind Seventh Inning Rally - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Syracuse Offense Powers Mets to 11-8 Win over RailRiders on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Topple Tides 4-2 on Leon's Late Long Ball - Gwinnett Stripers
- Four Pitchers Combine to Punch out Season-Tying High 16, as Saints Score Late Again to Win 5-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Valencia's Three-Run Shot Not Enough as Hens Fall 5-4 to Saints - Toledo Mud Hens
- Late Rally Falls Short for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Five-Run Second Frame Brings Bisons over Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Blast Past Red Sox 4-1 - Durham Bulls
- Clase Comes Through in 5-3 Win over Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Winning Streak Snapped by Clippers Shutout, 2-0 - Louisville Bats
- August 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Hosting "Chuck-A-Duck" on Duck Night, September 5th, Presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, Part of Jefferson Health - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Start Week with Special Monday Game for Labor Day - Gwinnett Stripers
- Why the Red Wings Chose HitTrax: The Technology Behind the Training - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 28 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Franklin's Late-Game Heroics Push Wings over Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Perez Clobbers Two Homers against Former Team in 11-9 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Find a Way to Close out the Sounds, Win 11-10 - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Snaps Four-Game Skid Behind Seventh Inning Rally
- Jacksonville Falls to Rochester, 6-5
- Jacksonville Falls in Series Opener to Rochester
- Former Jumbo Shrimp John Rooney Makes Major League Debut
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Will Banfield Makes Major League Debut