Late Rally Falls Short for RailRiders

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Mets 11-8 Thursday night at PNC Field. Down as many as eight runs in the game, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but could not complete the comeback, snapping their five-game winning streak.

Syracuse took an early lead in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Kenta Maeda. Luisangel Acuna singled and stole second before scoring on a Jared Young base hit for a 1-0 edge. With two outs, Joey Meneses hit a two-run homer, giving the Mets a three-run advantage. After a catcher's interference put Gilberto Celestino aboard, Luke Ritter drove the second two-run home run of the inning to left field to pull ahead 5-0.

Maeda allowed another two-run homer in the top of the second. Jett Williams lifted a slider over the left field wall to go up seven runs. Mets #8 Prospect Ryan Clifford doubled home Young for an 8-0 cushion.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut into the deficit against Mets starter Tylor Megill in the bottom of the second. Jose Rojas blasted a curveball 103.9 MPH off the bat and 358 feet over the right field wall for his 25th home run of the season, putting the RailRiders on the board. J.C. Escarra walked the bases loaded for the second run of the frame and Brennan Davis lined an RBI single off Megill's glove to make the game an 8-3 contest.

The Mets answered in the top of the third. Ali Sanchez singled home Ritter, and Acuna plated Sanchez with a double down the third base line for a 10-3 margin.

RailRiders relievers Bailey Dees and Joel Kuhnel silenced the Mets over four combined innings, allowing no hits and no runs to keep SWB to within seven.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre climbed back into the contest with a four-run seventh inning. Yankees #3 Prospect Spencer Jones tripled to lead off the frame, and Escarra walked to put runners on the corners. With no one out, Brennen Davis rocked a three-run blast over the left field wall to pull within four. Rojas roped a double to right to continue the offense and took third on a wild pitch. After Candelario walked, Braden Shewmake extended his hitting streak to ten games with an RBI single. Omar Martinez sliced a base hit to left to load the bases, but Andrew Velazquez hit into an inning-ending double play to close the frame.

With two outs in the ninth, RailRiders reliever Javien Sandridge was charged with a balk, moving Jared Young to second, who scored on a Ryan Clifford RBI single for an 11-7 lead.

In the ninth, Rojas closed the gap to three, taking a two-strike cutter out of the park for his second homer of the game, recording his fourth hit of the night to cap the scoring.

Maeda (4-6) pitched 3.0 frames, surrendering ten runs on eleven hits in the loss. Megill tossed 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out four. Austin Warren (6-3) tossed two scoreless frames to earn the victory.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Mets on Friday at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Allan Winans (10-0) while Syracuse has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com .

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

38-16, 76-50







