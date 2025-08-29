August 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators

IOWA CUBS (62-65, 23-30) at Las Vegas Aviators (73-55, 24-29)

Thursday, August 28 - 7:05 PM PT/9:05 PM CT - Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

RHP Connor Noland (9-4, 3.95) vs. LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-5, 10.20)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series tonight at the Las Vegas Aviators...right-hander Connor Noland will make his 20th start with Iowa (24th appearance) tonight...left-hander Ken Waldichuk will start for Las Vegas.

POWERFUL OFFENSE: The I-Cubs bounced back in last night's game with an 11-9 win over the Las Vegas Aviators...former Aviator Carlos Pérez blasted two homers, including a solo shot for the final insurance run... Forrest Wall and Parker Chavers each had two-run doubles and James Triantos contributed with a two-run single of his own... Spencer Turnbull got into trouble quick as he allowed eight runs (seven earned) in just 2.1 innings pitched...the help from Iowa's bullpen secured the win as they struck out 10 batters combined in 6.2 scoreless innings.

SUPER NOLAND: The Arkansas native, has been dealing all season in his 23 appearances (19 starts), posting a 9-4 record with a 3.95 ERA (50 ER in 114.0 IP)...Noland's made just nine appearances (six starts) on the road and has posted a 2-1 record with a 3.98 ERA (18 ER in 40.2 IP)...this season, Noland has earned eight quality starts (five at home, three on the road) tying for second in the International League and tying for third at Triple-A level.

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: The Aviators won the first half of the season with a 49-26 record in the Pacific Coast League...this marked Vegas' fifth first-half title in franchise history (1983, 1984, 1992, and 2025)...the Aviators also added two PCL Championship Series (1986 and 1988) to their line as well...Las Vegas' run differential was the best in the Triple-A and in the Minors (+176), 21 more than the Double-A team, the Erie Seawolves (+155).

WHAT A RELIEF: The Iowa Cubs bullpen has had its ups and downs during the season...but among all bullpens at the Triple-A level, Iowa ranks sixth in ERA (4.21), first in strikeouts (711) and second in batting average (.221) in the season...during the month of August, the bullpen currently ranks first in strikeouts (243), ninth in batting average (.248).

SERIES DROUGHT: Iowa has not claimed a series since the split series win against the Omaha Storm Chasers from July 1-6...I-Cubs have lost five straight six-game sets and tied twice against Worcester and Sugar Land.

LONG-TIME COMIN': Infielder Jonathon Long reached base in 35 straight games on Sunday (8/24) vs. Sugar Land, the longest of his career and the longest by an I-Cub in franchise history... Yonathan Perlaza reached base in 34 straight games in 2023...he broke the franchise record for longest on-base streak since data was made available in 2005...during this stretch, Long was batting .306 (38-for-124) with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI.

VS. LAS VEGAS: The I-Cubs and the Aviators will play for the second time since they changed their name from the '51s'...Iowa and Las Vegas played a three-game set at Principal Park from August 7-9, 2019 as Vegas took a two games to one series win against the I-Cubs...this will be the first series that the I-Cubs travel to Las Vegas since 2017.

STREAKY BALLY: Moises Ballesteros has been on a tear, including his 19-game hit streak earlier in the season...Ballesteros was running on an eight-game hit streak, which ended last night going 0-for-3...batting a .303 (10-of-33), two doubles, four homers and eight RBI in that span...this season Moises has ranked in the top 10 in many stat categories including batting average (4th, .315), hits (3rd, 130), doubles (T-6th, 28), and total bases (6th, 196).

ON THIS DAY: On August 28, 2024, the Chicago Cubs scored 11 unanswered runs in a historic comeback win in Pittsburgh...former I-Cubs Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, and former Cub Christian Bethancourt all contributed in the comeback win...Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-4 with four runs and an RBI; Happ notched two RBI in a 3-for-4 day...Bethancourt had a career-day as he went 3-for-5 and added seven RBI.







