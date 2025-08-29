Syracuse Offense Powers Mets to 11-8 Win over RailRiders on Thursday Night

Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Jared Young receives congratulations in the Syracuse Mets dugout

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Jared Young receives congratulations in the Syracuse Mets dugout(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Moosic, PA - Like a sleeping giant, the Syracuse Mets offense finally woke up to do enough damage to beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 11-8, on Thursday night at PNC Field. The Mets had 13 hits, including seven extra-base hits, in the game.

The last time Syracuse (65-64, 34-20) faced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (76-50, 38-16) starter Kenta Maeda, the Mets scored nine runs off the right-hander while he was pitching for the Iowa Cubs in May. Maeda suffered a similar fate against the Syracuse lineup in his fourth game with the RailRiders.

In the top of the first inning, the Mets wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard. To start the frame, Luisangel Acuña singled, stole second base, and scored on an RBI single by Jared Young, giving Syracuse a 1-0 lead. Next, with Young at first, Joey Meneses smashed a two-run homer, putting the Mets in front, 3-0. The lineup continued to put the pressure on when Gilberto Celestino reached first on a catcher's interference by Omar Martinez, and Luke Ritter clubbed a two-run bomb to extend the lead to 5-0.

Syracuse piled on in the top of the second with more extra-base hits. Yonny Hernandez singled to start the inning and Jett Williams smacked another two-run shot to left field, stretching the advantage to 7-0. Then, Jared Young cracked a ball off the wall in left-center field for a triple and scored on a Ryan Clifford double right after, giving the Mets an 8-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre capitalized on a rare inning of mistakes by Major League rehabber Tylor Megill. It started with a Jose Rojas solo homer, making it 8-1. Then, Megill walked four of the next six batters, bringing home another run, 8-2. With the bases loaded, Brennen Davis hit an RBI single to pull the RailRiders closer, 8-3.

Syracuse quickly responded with a pair of runs in the third. Ritter doubled, Ali Sanchez drove him in with a single, and Acuña doubled to score Sanchez, ballooning the lead to 10-3.

Megill settled in after the second, retiring the final six batters he faced. The big righty pitched four innings, allowed three runs, and struck out four. On the other side, Maeda allowed ten runs off of 11 hits.

With the Mets leading by seven entering the seventh, the RailRiders began to claw back. To start the inning, Spencer Jones tripled, J.C. Escarra walked, and Davis hit a three-run homer to cut into the Syracuse lead, 10-6. Soon after, Rojas singled, Jeimer Candelario walked, and Braden Shewmake singled to score Rojas, making it 10-7.

After a scoreless eighth, the Mets added some insurance in the ninth. With one out, Jett Williams singled, moved to second on a balk by Jayvien Sandridge, and scored on an RBI knock from Young, adding to the lead, 11-7.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put up a fight in the bottom of the ninth inning, starting with another home run from Rojas, pulling it to 11-8. After Candelario doubled, Shewmake walked, and the RailRiders brought the game-tying run to the plate twice. Dom Hamel proceeded to strike out Martinez and get Andrew Velazquez to ground out, ending the ballgame.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story







International League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.