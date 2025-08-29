Sounds End Four-Game Skid Behind Zimmermann's Strong Start

Published on August 28, 2025

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds ended a four-game losing streak behind Bruce Zimmermann's quality start against the Charlotte Knights on Thursday at First Horizon Park. Ernesto Martinez Jr. drove in two runs with two hits, while Ethan Murray collected a multi-hit game.

The Sounds began the scoring in the top of the first against Knights starter Sean Burke. Tyler Black walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Jeferson Quero doubled to left, scoring Black and putting Nashville up 1-0, and giving the Sounds their first lead of the series so far.

Nashville extended the lead off Burke in the bottom of the second. Jared Oliva walked, stole second, and came around to score on a double by Murray. Martinez Jr. ripped a single to left, plating Murray to make it a 3-0 ballgame. After Martinez Jr. moved up on an obstruction call, he scored on a base hit by Black to extend the lead, 4-0.

The Knights scored a run in the top of the third, but the Sounds responded in the bottom of the sixth off Charlotte reliever Kyle Tyler. Oliva walked, and Raynel Delgado singled to put runners on first and second. Martinez Jr. singled to right to score Oliva and make it 5-1.

Charlotte plated a run in the top of the seventh against Sounds reliever Craig Yoho, but Joel Payamps closed the door in the ninth to finalize a 5-2 win for Nashville.

Left-hander Robert Gasser takes the ball on Friday for Nashville, looking to even the series. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

EIGHT IT GREAT: Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect Jeferson Quero recorded his sixth multi-hit game in 14 games so far in the month of August. Quero is hitting .340 through 14 games this month with six doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 17 RBI. His 17 RBI this month are five more than any other Nashville player. He also leads the club this month in XBH (10), doubles (6), and is tied for second with his 17 hits. Despite a delayed start to his season and a brief stint on the Injured List, Quero looks very comfortable in his first real Triple-A action. In 44 games, Quero is hitting .283 with 12 doubles, five home runs, and 35 RBI. Since first appearing with Nashville on June 3rd, Quero leads all Nashville players with his 35 RBI, ranks second in XBH (18), and ranks third in total bases with 76.

BACK IN BLACK: Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to six games after finishing Thursday night 1-for-2 with a RBI, two walks, and a run scored. The six-game hitting streak is the second-longest active hitting streak on the team after Rhys Hoskins had his six-game streak snapped Thursday. Over his last six games, Black is hitting .409 (9-for-22) with a double, four RBI, six walks, and six runs scored with an OBP of .536. The Brewers' no. 24-rated prospect has strung together five straight games with a run scored and has a RBI in each of his last three games played.

AN ERNEST DAYS WORK: Back in the lineup for just the third time in the last nine games, Ernesto Martinez Jr. picked up right where he left off in his most recent game last Friday against Louisville. Martinez Jr. recorded his second straight multi-hit game, finishing Thursday night 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored. Through 14 games in the month of August, Martinez Jr. is hitting .289 (13-for-45) with four multi-hit efforts, five doubles, and eight RBI. It's a rebound month for Martinez Jr. who hit just .190 through 13 games in July with a double, home run, and six RBI.

MANN OF THE HOUR: Southpaw Bruce Zimmermann worked his fourth quality start of the season and first since tossing one on July 29 on the road against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Thursday night was his eighth time this season working 6.0 IP, matching his season-high, while his seven strikeouts tied his season-high, matching the mark he set earlier this month on August 3rd also on the road against the RailRiders. It was a bounce back start for Zimmermann who allowed seven earned on seven hits including a season-high three home runs last Saturday night against Louisville. The Sounds improved to 11-8 in Zimmermann's 19 starts this season and he earned his seventh win, adding to his team lead in 2025.







