Redbirds Jump on Comets Early in Eighth Straight Road Win
Published on August 28, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Comets (Triple-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) with a 7-3 victory on Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Memphis jumped out early with a four-run first. First baseman Matt Lloyd smacked a bases-clearing double to start the scoring. The Redbirds added a run in the fourth and two more in the eighth on left fielder Mike Antico's 15th double of the season.
All nine Memphis batters reached safely in the win. Seven Redbirds hitters reached safely more than once. Second baseman Bryan Torres reached four times with two walks and a 2-fo-3 night. Lloyd and catcher Gavin Collins both smacked two hits. Center fielder Michael Siani and right fielder Matt Koperniak each walked twice.
Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson (6-3) allowed one run on five hits, walked two and struck out three. The right-handed pitcher has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts with Memphis and four runs or fewer in all eight. Nick Raquet (S, 3) tossed a perfect ninth for his second save of the week.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 2 to begin up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
