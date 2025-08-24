Memphis Claims Season Series with Sunday Win over Gwinnett
Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds finished a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 7-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Shortstop JJ Wetherholt posted his second straight three-hit game. The left-handed hitter went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the win. Catcher Jimmy Crooks went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored, an RBI and a walk. Designated hitter Andy Yerzy and third baseman Noah Mendlinger each smacked two hits. All nine Redbirds batters tallied a hit or drove in a run. Eight of the nine smacked at least one hit.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed one run on four hits, walked three and struck out four in 4.2 innings pitched in his second start of the week. The left-handed pitcher lowered his ERA to 3.74 in the win and moved 88 strikeouts in 74.2 innings pitched this season. The Memphis bullpen added 4.1 innings of shutout baseball and allowed just one hit.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 2 to begin up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from August 24, 2025
- Schultz Impresses on Sunday But Knights Fall 6-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Falls to Sugar Land 8-4 and Split Series - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Fall in Series Finale against Mud Hens - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Take Series Finale at Columbus with 7-3 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Toledo Takes Series Finale against Rochester 13-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Take Advantage of Buffalo Pen - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Claims Season Series with Sunday Win over Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Indians Sustain Steady Offense to Stave off Syracuse in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds' Early Offense Buries Stripers in 7-1 Finale Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rallies Past Bisons, 5-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Watson's Homer a Highlight on Sunday - Columbus Clippers
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Will Banfield Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Justin Crawford Goes Deep to Propel 'Pigs to Sweep of Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Lehigh Valley Defeats Durham 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Late Surge Gives Norfolk Series Win - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Falls in Series Finale against Worcester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- So Much Happening at Huntington Park September 2-7 - Columbus Clippers
- Get Your Wet Naps Ready... "Wing Fest" Returns to Sahlen Field Labor Day Weekend - Buffalo Bisons
- Just 2 Honda Fridaynightbash Games Remain Join Us September 5 for 'Hispanic Heritage Night,' Fireworks - Buffalo Bisons
- August 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 24 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Peel Jumbo Shrimp, 6-5 - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Claims Season Series with Sunday Win over Gwinnett
- Redbirds Unable to Support Fantastic Taylor Start, Drop Series
- Wilkerson Tosses Quality Start in Memphis Loss to Gwinnett
- Prieto Pops Three Hits in Memphis Win over Gwinnett
- Crooks Cracks Four Hits in Game Two Loss to Gwinnett