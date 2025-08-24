Memphis Claims Season Series with Sunday Win over Gwinnett

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds finished a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 7-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Shortstop JJ Wetherholt posted his second straight three-hit game. The left-handed hitter went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the win. Catcher Jimmy Crooks went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored, an RBI and a walk. Designated hitter Andy Yerzy and third baseman Noah Mendlinger each smacked two hits. All nine Redbirds batters tallied a hit or drove in a run. Eight of the nine smacked at least one hit.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed one run on four hits, walked three and struck out four in 4.2 innings pitched in his second start of the week. The left-handed pitcher lowered his ERA to 3.74 in the win and moved 88 strikeouts in 74.2 innings pitched this season. The Memphis bullpen added 4.1 innings of shutout baseball and allowed just one hit.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 2 to begin up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.