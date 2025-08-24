Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 24 vs. Toledo

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (31-19, 70-55) vs. Rochester Red Wings (21-29, 48-74)

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-1, 4.71) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (1-2, 6.14)

THE DARK KNIGHT FALLS: Looking to string together wins Saturday night, the Rochester Red Wings fell in another double-digit loss to the Toledo Mud Hens, 14-4...SS JACKSON CLUFF notched two hits, including his 11th blast of the season...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY collected two hits and an RBI for the only other multi-hit performance from the Red Wings offense...The Red Wings will look to get back into the win column and salvage the series finale this afternoon against Toledo... for the second time this week, Rochester will send RHP RILEY CORNELIO to the mound against the Mud Hens RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: DH TREY LIPSCOMB legged out a double down the left field line in the second inning last night...the University of Tennessee product now has a team-leading 25 doubles this season, including an International League-leading 17 since the second half began on 6/24...the Maryland native has now scored a run in four consecutive games since 8/20, and picked up a hit in six of his last seven since 8/16 vs. Syracuse, boasting a .321 batting average (9-for-28) with five doubles (T-1st in MiLB) and five RBI over that stretch.

I WALK THE LINE: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN picked up a pair of walks and scored a run in last night's contest, extending his International League-best to 72 free passes this season...he has now reached safely in 15 of his 17 games with the Red Wings, hitting .309 (21-for-68) with a .397 OBP and an .897 OPS while notching three home runs, one triple, two doubles, and driving in 12 runs...

Since his professional debut in 2021, Franklin has posted a .157 BB/PA, one of only 63 MiLB hitters (min. 1000 AB), including SS NASIM NUÑEZ (.154), to maintain a .150 rate or better over that stretch.

YO ADRIAN: RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON turned in his fourth quality start in a Red Wings uniform last night, allowing three earned (1 unearned) on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk...over his last three starts, the Washington native has pitched to a 2.00 ERA (18 IP, 4 ER) with 12 strikeouts and only eight hits allowed...in his 12 starts for Rochester this season, right-handed batters are hitting just .208 (26-for-125)...

Sampson has turned in at least 5.0 innings pitched in nine of his 12 starts.

JACK(SON) OF ALL TRADES: SS JACKSON CLUFF set a new career-high with his 11th homer of the season last night, a solo shot in the fourth that brought the Red Wings to within one run...he finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a single, and a walk at the plate...Cluff has hit nine of his home runs in the second half of the season (since 6/24), tied for third-most on the team in that stretch...of his 11 home runs this year, 10 have come against right-handed pitching.

HOW WE (AN)DREW IT UP: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up a pair of base hits in Saturday's loss, going 2-for-4 with an RBI...the Alabama product has now logged eight multi-hit games in August, his most of any month this season...in the month, Pinckney is batting .324 (24-for-74) with three home runs and 16 RBI...

HE JUST KEEPS ON YO-ING: Following up his two-run walk-off blast Friday night, 1B YOHANDY MORALES picked up an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to extend his hitting streak to six games, including all five games of the series against Toledo...since the streak began on 8/17 vs. Syracuse, Morales is hitting .370 (10-for-27) with a .667 SLG and 1.060 OPS, with four XBH (2 HR, 2 2B)...

The former Miami Hurricane is just six hits away from 250 in his professional career.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2009: On this day in 2009, the Rochester Red Wings scored their only two runs of the game in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Norfolk Tides 2-1...the Wings faced a one-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth, but had a rally in their bones...SS MATT TOLBERT worked a leadoff walk, and one batter later, LF JUSTIN HUBER doubled into left field to tie the game up...the next batter, 3B DANNY VALENCIA, put a ball in play that resulted in a fielding error, scoring the winning run from second to secure the come-from-behind victory...RHP YOHAN PINO calmed the Tide offense, twirling eight innings of one-run ball while allowing just five baserunners and punching out five Norfolk Batters.







