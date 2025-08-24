Just 2 Honda Fridaynightbash Games Remain Join Us September 5 for 'Hispanic Heritage Night,' Fireworks
Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
There are just two more Honda fridaynightbash! games left in the season, so you won't want to miss our next 'Bash, Friday, September 5 as the Bisons host the Syracuse Mets at 6:05 p.m. It's the team's annual Hispanic Heritage Night, in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY. Live Music, great Food Specials, Fireworks and our 'Luces de Buffalo' Team Jerseys are all part of this fun-filled night at Sahlen Field!
The game's first pitch is at 6:05 p.m., but the fun starts at 5:00 p.m. with the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour on the main level (with $4 Craft Beers) of the ballpark and our Hispanic Heritage Night Pre-Game Party on the ballpark's club level. We'll have Live Music from Son Borikua on the plaza and Food Specials (Adobo Chicken, Black Beans & Rice Platters, Empanadas, Churros while supplies last), before the Luces de Buffalo take the field for the final time this season. The Bisons are also excited to showcase local Hispanic-owned businesses in the ballpark's concourse.
Of course, no Friday night at the ballpark is complete without an awesome postgame Fireworks Show... our second-last fireworks show of the season! The summer might be winding down, but there's still plenty of time to get to the ballpark and enjoy the great weekend tradition of the Honda fridaynightbash!
