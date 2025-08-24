August 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

IOWA CUBS (61-63, 22-28) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (59-63, 20-27)

Sunday, August 24 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Will Sanders (7-1, 5.55) vs. RHP Ethan Pecko (0-1, 6.30)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series today vs. the 2024 Triple-A champs Sugar Land...right-hander Will Sanders is slated to make to be activated from the development list and start for the I-Cubs this season...right-hander Ethan Packo is scheduled to start for Sugar Land.

THRILLER: The I-Cubs won their third game of the series last night by a 7-2 score over Sugar Land... Jonathon Long went 2-for-5 with a home run and Kevin Alcántara and Ben Cowles each had two hits... Chris Kachmar earned his second win of the season as he allowed one run on one hit with 10 strikeouts... Riley Martin worked 2.0 scoreless frames in relief.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: Wednesday, Iowa and Sugar Land matched up for the first of two day games this series...Iowa improved to 27-18 in such games this season which is the most day game wins in the International League this season ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (25-12)...Sugar Land has gone 9-8 in day games this season.

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long has reached base in 34 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the International League, the longest of his career and the second-longest by an I-Cub since Yonathan Perlaza reached in 34 straight games in 2023...he has tied the franchise record for longest on-base streak since data was made available in 2005...during this stretch, Long is batting .311 (37-for-119) with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI.

VS. SUGAR LAND: The I-Cubs and Space Cowboys face off the first time in franchise history this week...it marks the first time Iowa has hosted a Texas team since they hosted the San Antonio Missions from Aug. 19-22, 2019.

BLANKED: The I-Cubs earned their ninth shutout of the season in a bullpen game on Wednesday...it marked their second straight Wednesday noon game shutout, following a 1-0 game vs. Worcester.

PUNCHIES: Last night's starter Chris Kachmar struck out 10 in 5.2 innings of work to earn his second win of the season...he is the first I-Cub to reach double digit strikeouts since Brandon Birdsell on Sept. 21, 2024 (also 10)...marked Chris' second 10 strikeout game of the season with the other coming on June 5 with Double-A Knoxville.

BACK TO THE PCL: Iowa will play a team from the Pacific Coast League since joining the International League in 2022...tonight marks the fourth of a 12-game stretch in which the I-Cubs will play clubs from the Pacific Coast League, including six this week vs. Sugar Land and six next week at Las Vegas.

NASTY NOLAND: Friday night's starting pitcher Connor Noland worked 6.0 innings of one-run ball and struck out five...it marked the eighth this season Noland has worked at least 6.0 innings, which is the most in a season by an I-Cub since Colin Rea (13 times) in 2019.

SWIPING BAGS: The Iowa Cubs stole five bases last night which is their second-most of the season following seven steals on May 14 vs. St. Paul... James Triantos tallied two stolen bases and has eight in August, which ranks tied for fifth-most in the International League during that span.

THE SOUTHPAW: Reliever Riley Martin worked 2.0 scoreless innings last night, allowing no hits and struck out two...among pitchers in the International League that have thrown at least 55.0 innings, Riley's 11.45 K/9 ranks third and his 31.0 strikeout percentage also ranks third...Martin has gone 5-2 with a 2.68 ERA (17 ER in 57.0 IP) with 70 strikeouts.

EXTRA EXTRA: Friday night, Iowa improved their record in extra innings to 5-6 and tallied their fourth walk-off win of the season...it was the I-Cubs first extra-innings win since game two of a doubleheader on June 12 vs. Louisville, which was scheduled for seven innings but won in nine.







