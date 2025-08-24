SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 24, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (35-15, 73-49) at Buffalo Bisons (19-29, 49-72)

August 24, 2025 | Game 123 | Road Game 62 | Sahlen Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Erick Leal (8-9, 5.60) vs. LH Easton Lucas (2-3, 4.47)

Leal: Allowed 2 R (0 ER) on 5 H over 6.0 innings with 6 K & 1 BB in 8/17 Win vs. IND (7-5 SWB)

Lucas: Allowed 1 R on 5 H over 4.1 IP in 8/17 ND vs. LHV with 6 K and 2 BB (5-4 Bisons)

LAST TIME OUT- BUFFALO, NY (August 23, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 10-3 at Sahlen Field Saturday night. The RailRiders hit five home runs and backed strong pitching from Brendan Beck and Allan Winans for their third week of the series.

Omar Martinez staked the RailRiders to a 1-0 lead in the third with his first Triple-A home run. Martinez took a 1-1 offering from Bisons starter Lazaro Estrada 413 feet to center for the early edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead on a two-run homer from Brennen Davis in the top of the third, but Buffalo countered with a pair of runs on a pair of walks, a hit and a double play ball.

The RailRiders sent eight hitters to the plate in the fifth, building a 7-2 lead. Jorbit Vivas singled in Jeimer Candelario and Andrew Velazquez scored on a throwing error to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 5-2 advantage. Spencer Jones launched his 16th SWB home run and 32nd of the year overall to extend that lead. Davis led off the sixth with his second home run of the game, 435 feet to left off Estrada. After an error put Jose Rojas on, Candelario drilled his second home run in the last two games to give the RailRiders a 10-2 lead.

Beck (7-1) worked the first five innings, striking out five and walking three. Winans pitched the final four innings for his first save of the season, allowing a run on a pair of hits while striking out five.

Estrada (3-7) took the loss after surrendering the first nine runs, eight of which were earned.

SHOUT!-ING DISTANCE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre closes its series in Buffalo today, but returns on September 16 for the final set of the regular season. The RailRiders hold a 9-2 series edge with seven games remaining between the Yankees and Blue Jays top affiliates in 2025.

BACK TO GOOD- Erick Leal makes his team-best 23rd start of the year this afternoon at Buffalo. The right-hander is coming off a quality start last Sunday against Rochester when he struck out seven over six innings. Leal leads the RailRiders with five quality starts, including five in the second half. He is 7-3 in the second season with a 3.93 ERA.

BOOM STICK- Spencer Jones is tied for the Minor League lead with 32 home runs after a fifth inning blast Saturday. Mariners Minor Leaguer Lazaro Montes hit 18 for the Everett AquaSox and has 14 with the Arkansas Travelers this season, including three in his last two games to draw level with Jones. Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward is one off the pace. The RailRiders' Jose Rojas is tied for eighth with 23.

WINNING WAYS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now 17-0 in games that Allan Winans has appeared in this year.

NEXT TEAM UP- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to Moosic for the second-to-last homestand of the season when Syracuse comes to town this week. The RailRiders and Mets played three six-game sets in the first half and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 14-4 season edge, including a sweep when the clubs last squared off in June.

MAD DASH- Duke Ellis entered game two on Thursday night as a sixth-inning pinch runner and stole four bases by the end of the game, matching a single-game franchise record set by Marlon Anderson on May 14, 1998, for the Red Barons at Louisville. Ellis has reached 30 steals and is 28 of his total in the second half on 32 attempts.

SLAMMING- Jeimer Candelario's third inning grand slam on Friday was the sixth by a RailRider this season and second this month. Jose ROjas has a franchise-record three this season while Dom Smith and Ismael Munguia each have hit one. The club record for grand slams in a single season is eight, set during the 2019 campaign.

SPOT WORK- Joel Kuhnel's spot start in game two Thursday was just the fourth of the season for the RailRiders. One hundred and twelve of the 120 games this season have been started by a member of the rotation. The other four games have been MLB Rehab starts.

BRIDGE AND BACK- Right-hander Allan Winans was recalled by New York on Wednesday when Brent Headrick was placed on the Injured list, but was optioned back Thursday when the Yankees signed MLB free agent Paul Blackburn. Winans is 10-0 with a 1.20 ERA over 16 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. In three games for the Yankees, including one start, the 30-year-old holds an 8.68 ERA over 9.1 innings of work. Winans was added to the roster Saturday. Edinson Durán was placed on the Development List to open a roster spot.

STATUS QUO- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 2.0 game lead over Syracuse in the second half playoff chase with 25 games left to go. Indianapolis and Toledo are both four games back of the RailRiders. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head record within the given half. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre split with Indianapolis last week, hosts Syracuse next week and doesn't play Toledo in the second half.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York dropped a 12-1 final to Boston on Saturday afternoon. Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo home run in the fourth for the lone tally of the day... Somerset beat Hartford 5-3. Ben Hess struck out nine in the win and was backed by two-RBI games from Jace Avina and Tyler Hardman... Hudson Valley lost 8-3 at Jersey Shore. The Renegades got a pair of runs batted in from Kaeden Kent in the loss... Tampa's game at Fort Myers was postponed. The Tarpons and Mighty Mussels will play two today.







