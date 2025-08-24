Lehigh Valley Defeats Durham 5-4

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bulls left fielder Cooper Hummel and right fielder Kameron Misner each mashed a homer, while center fielder Tristan Peters and shortstop Tanner Murray both drove in a run in the ninth, however IronPigs center fielder Justin Crawford and right fielder Brewer Hicklen smashed longballs as Lehigh Valley finished off a series sweep with a 5-4 win over Durham on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Hummel and Misner left the yard with solo shots in the second and third frames, respectively, for early 2-0 advantage. Crawford would then leave the yard in the fourth to narrow Durham's lead to 2-1 before the IronPigs struck for two more tallies in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Hicklen's homer in the seventh extended Lehigh Valley's lead to two before another single tally in the eighth made it 5-2. Peters in the ninth would drive a single to right in the ninth before Murray smashed an RBI double to left, however the Bulls were unable to complete the comeback.

Hummel (2-3 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI) was the lone Durham batter to record a multi-hit effort. The loss extended the Bulls' season-long losing streak to six, and marks the first time Durham has been swept in a six-game set since the six-game series format was implemented at the start of the 2021 campaign.

IronPigs reliever Nolan Hoffman (1.0 IP) earned the victory, with Max Lazar (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO) notching the save. Bulls starter Forrest Whitley (5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO) suffered the defeat.

What's Next: Following an off day on Monday, the Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to start a six-game homestand versus the Worcester Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. RHP Logan Workman is expected to toe the rubber for Durham and be opposed by RHP Jose De Leon.







International League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.