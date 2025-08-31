Durham Defeats Worcester, 7-2, for Third Striaght Victory

Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Tanner Murray homered for the third straight game to lead the Durham Bulls past the Worcester Red Sox 7-2 before a paid attendance of 8,868 at the DBAP on Saturday night.

Murray, who has now homered in three of his last eight at-bats, connected for Durham's (28-25) third home run off of Red Sox starter Tyler Uberstine (L, 3-4). Murray's two-run shot boosted Durham's lead to 7-1. Richie Palacios opened the game by striking a homer to right, with Dom Keegan drilling a two-run shot in the third.

Forrest Whitley (W, 4-3) worked 5 1/3 innings, fanning seven while permitting just three hits in earning the victory over Worcester (25-31).

After losing eight straight, the Bulls have now won three consecutive games.

How It Happened: The key moment occurred in the third inning after Uberstine retired the first two batters. Tre Morgan walked on four pitches before the Keegan homer. The inning didn't end there. First baseman Abraham Toro misplayed a simple bouncing ball for an error, followed by a wild pitch and walk. Matt Thaiss then drove a two-run double against the Blue Monster as Durham moved ahead 5-1.

What's Next: The series concludes on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET with Logan Workman (8-5, 3.82) slated to oppose Kyle Harrison (5-2, 3.58).

