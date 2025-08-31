Ornelas Clobbers Pair of Homers as Stripers Win, 8-3, Over Norfolk

Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - A three-hit, two-homer night from Jonathan Ornelas led the Gwinnett Stripers (29-26) to an 8-3 win over the Norfolk Tides (25-29) on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Ornelas tallied four RBIs to help the Stripers extend their season-best winning streak to five games.

Decisive Plays: Norfolk opened the scoring with three runs in the second inning off Dane Dunning, getting an RBI single from Livan Soto and a two-run double from Jakson Reetz. Gwinnett tied the game in the fourth with a three-run bomb from Ornelas (9) and went ahead one batter later as Matthew Batten drilled a solo homer (9) for a 4-3 lead. Ornelas struck again in the fifth with a solo home run (10) to make it 5-3. The Stripers added a run in the sixth on an RBI groundout from David McCabe and two more in the eighth on a Luke Waddell RBI single and a wild pitch to score Jesus Bastidas. Gwinnett led 8-3 following the frame and held the rest of the way.

Key Contributors: Ornelas (3-for-4, 2 homers, 4 RBIs) was the big hitter for the Stripers. Batten (1-for-4, homer, RBI) had a clout of his own. Waddell (2-for-4, RBI) and Jason Delay (2-for-4, double) each finished with a pair of hits. Dunning earned the win (2-1) after tossing 5.0 innings (8 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO). The Gwinnett bullpen did the rest with Rolddy Munoz (H, 1), Anderson Pilar (H, 4), Blake Burkhalter (H, 2), and Hayden Harris each tossing a scoreless frame.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett's five-game winning streak is its longest since the club won six straight at Louisville from August 20-25, 2024. Ornelas is the fifth Striper to homer twice in a game this year, first since Eddys Leonard on August 20 at Memphis. Carlos Rodriguez tied the Gwinnett single-game record with four walks, finishing 0-for-0 with a hit-by-pitch. Harris extended his scoreless streak to 12 games (15.2 innings).

Next Home Game (Sunday, August 31): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Carlos Carrasco (6-2, 3.36 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers against RHP Trey Gibson (1-2, 7.71 ERA) of the Tides. Head to the ballpark for Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial), a special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Georgia is known across the world as the Peach State, and in tribute the Stripers will play as the Georgia Peaches all weekend long. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.