Chad Patrick Hurls Quality Start as Nashville Takes Series Lead Over Knights

Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville earned their third straight win and secured at worst a series split as they took down the Charlotte Knights 10-0 on Saturday night. Chad Patrick set the tone on the mound with six scoreless innings for his seventh quality start of the season. Jared Oliva continues to climb up the franchise leaderboard for steals in a season after swiping a base and finishing the night with his 21st multi-hit game of the year.

Nashville jumped out to an early lead thanks to runs in each of their first two innings at the plate. Tyler Black kept the bottom of the first alive with a two out single before moving to third on the second straight Nashville single of the inning. A delayed double steal worked to perfection with Black able to steal home and the Sounds their first run of the game. Each of the first two batters in the bottom of the second reached base with Ethan Murray collecting a sacrifice fly RBI to give Patrick a two-run lead to work with on the mound.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. made it a two-hit night with a RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to make it 3-0 before the Sounds separated themselves with a five-run bottom of the fifth. Three walks, a wild pitch, and RBI triple for Daz Cameron began the big inning for Nashville. Raynel Delgado scored one with a RBI single and Eric Haase capped the frame with a two-RBI double to make it 8-0.

Patrick put a bow on his six scoreless frames with a three-up, three-down top of the sixth. The right-hander ended the night with five strikeouts and only two hits allowed and worked around three walks to secure his first quality start since July 11 on the road in Durham.

Josh Maciejewski was the first man out of the bullpen for the Sounds. The left-hander started his night by striking out two of the first three he faced and made it nine straight Knights retired. The streak extended to 12 straight after he worked his second straight 1-2-3 inning in the top of the eighth. Tyler Black blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth off Charlotte reliever Ben Peoples to get the Sounds to double digit runs on the night.

Will Childers headed to the mound for Nashville in the top of the ninth. He worked the fourth straight three-up, three-down inning for Nashville to help retire 15 straight Charlotte batters to end the game and hold the Knights to two or fewer hits for just the fourth time this season.

RHP Garrett Stallings (3-3, 4.56 ERA) will make his second start of the series as the Sounds go for the series win on Sunday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

THE CHOSEN ONE: Tyler Black increased his hitting and on-base streak to seven games with a base hit in the bottom of the first on Saturday night. He also tagged a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to put Nashville up 10-0. It is Black's second longest hitting streak of the year, trailing his nine-game streak from July 9-30. Black's seven-game hitting streak is currently the second longest on the team behind Jorge Alfaro's eight-game streak, while his seven-game on-base streak is No. 3 on the team. Over this stretch, the Brewers No. 24 prospect is 11-for-25 (.440) with six RBI and eight walks. Since August 21, Black ranks No. 3 in on-base percentage (.536) and No. 15 in walks (8) in the International League.

IT'S SHUT-OUT, NOT SHOOT-OUT: Right-hander Chad Patrick made his return to Nashville from Milwaukee on Saturday against Charlotte, tossing his second quality start with the Sounds this season. It also led to the Sounds to their first shutout victory since keeping the Iowa Cubs scoreless on June 22. Overall, Patrick allowed two hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 6.0 scoreless frames. It's Patrick's first scoreless outing of the season with Nashville, and fifth overall this season. His last scoreless appearance was in a start for the Brewers, striking out eight over 5.0 frames against the Colorado Rockies on June 29. The last time Patrick allowed zero runs and went 6.0 or more innings was September 15, 2024 when he punched out 12 over 6.0 shoutout innings against the Memphis Redbirds.

DUMBELDORE'S ARMY: The Nashville Sounds offense put together 10 runs on Saturday night, the second time this series plating 10 runs against the Charlotte Knights after also doing so on August 27. It's the 15th time this year that the Sounds offense has scored double digits runs in a game and are now 58-19 when scoring four or more runs in a contest this season. The offense secured four multi-hit games, which is the most since collecting five multi-hit performances on August 22 against the Louisville Bats. Saturday was the Sounds eighth game with 10 or more hits as a team in the month of August, and the sixth time they have reached that mark over the last 10 games.

YER A WIZARD, ERNESTO: Ernesto Martinez Jr. recorded a multi-hit game on Saturday against the Knights, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. The 26-year-old has collected three consecutive multi-hit games, and the most multi-hit performances in a row since notching four earlier this season from April 8-12. Martinez has eight instances of earning three or more consecutive multi-hit games over his career, with the longest being a five-game streak in 2024 with Double-A Biloxi. Over that stretch, Martinez Jr. went 11-for-17 (.647) with four extra-base hits. Currently, he has a three-game hitting streak, which is his third streak of three or more games during the month of August.

OLLIVANDERS HIT SHOP: Jared Oliva continues to stay consistent at the plate with a 2-for-4 performance on Saturday against the Knights. Oliva added a double and another stolen base (45), which he ranks in the top three in the International League in. This past week, Oliva ranks No. 1 in steals (4) and tied for No. 21 in walks (3) in the International League. Overall, Oliva extended his on-base streak to eight games and has earned a hit in nine of his last 12 games. Over the two-week homestand, Oliva is 12-for-31 (.387) with three extra-base hits and a home run.







International League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.