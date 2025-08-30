Marlins Send Left-Hander Weathers to Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' left-hander Ryan Weathers will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday against the Rochester Red Wings at VyStar Ballpark.

Weathers was placed on the 60-day injured list on June 9 with a left lat strain. Thus far with the Marlins, the lefty has made five starts going 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA. In 24.2 innings, he's allowed 12 runs (nine earned) on 18 hits with eight walks against 23 strikeouts. He's held opponents to a mere .196 batting average.

A native of Loretto, Tenn., the San Diego Padres selected Weathers out of Loretto High School in the first round of the 2018 draft (seventh overall). His first professional season in 2018, he spent time with both the Rookie-level AZL Padres2 and Low-A Fort Wayne. In seven total starts, he tossed 18.1 innings while allowing 16 runs, seven earned, for a 3.44 ERA.

The 2019 season saw Weathers spend a second stint with the TinCaps in the Midwest League. There, he made 22 starts, spinning 96.0 innings while posting a 3-7 record. He allowed 45 runs, 41 earned for a 3.84 ERA with 90 strikeouts against a phenomenal 18 walks.

Although the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic, Weathers made his major league debut on October 6, 2020 during Game 1 of the 2020 NLDS. He was the second pitcher and sixth player in MLB history to make his debut in the postseason. He made the Padres' Opening Day roster in 2021 and made his first career regular season start against the Dodgers. He finished his 2021 season going 4-7 with San Diego. In 30 appearances, he made 18 starts while tossing 94.2 innings with a 4-7 record.

After making just one start for San Diego in 2022, he was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. He posted a 7-7 record in 123.0 innings with the Chihuahuas.

The 2023 season saw Weathers struggle out of the gate. In 20 appearances between Triple-A El Paso and San Diego, Weathers went 2-8 with a 5.27 ERA. He was traded to the Marlins on August 1, 2023 in exchange for first baseman Garrett Cooper and right-hander Sean Reynolds. The change of scenery was extremely beneficial for Weathers, as he posted a 4-0 record with Triple-A Jacksonville in seven starts. He tossed 39.0 innings, allowing 11 earned runs for a 2.54 ERA while holding opponents to a mere .209 batting average.

Weathers is one of 12 Marlins to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-May 31), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), Connor Norby (April 12-April 17, August 20-August 29), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-May 4), left-hander Weathers (May 2-May 14 & August 30-present), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12, August 2-August 4), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-May 18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-June 9), outfielder Dane Myers (May 27-May 30), infielder Xavier Edwards (May 29-May 31) and catcher Rob Brantly (June 17-July 14) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







