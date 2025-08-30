SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 30, 2025

Syracuse Mets (34-21, 65-65) at Vejigantes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (39-16, 77-50)

August 30, 2025 | Game 128 | Home Game 66 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Brandon Sproat (7-6, 4.50) vs. RH Brendan Beck (7-1, 4.64)

Sproat: Allowed 7 R (5 ER) on 7 H over 3.2 IP in 8/24 ND vs. IND with 4 K & 2 BB (12-9 Indians)

Beck: Allowed 2 R on 2 H over 5.0 IP in 8/23 Win @ BUF with 5 K and 3 BB (10-3 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (August 29, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 6-2 on Friday night at PNC Field. Allan Winans worked five shutout innings and was backed by home runs from Jose Rojas and Brennen Davis.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. Spencer Jones worked a one-out walk from Luis Moreno and advanced to second on a wild pitch. J.C. Escarra singled to right, driving in Jones for a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Escarra and T.J. Rumfield reached on back-to-back singles. With two down, Jose Rojas lined his 27th home run of the season to the RailHouse in right for a 4-0 advantage. It was his 11th against Syracuse alone this season.

Allan Winans blanked the Mets over the first five-plus innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. After a ground rule double and a hit batter to start the sixth, Kervin Castro relieved Winans, inducing a pop out and striking out the next two hitters to close the inning.

Brennen Davis extended the lead in the seventh, drilling a 1-2 offering from Ty Adcock to left with a runner on for a 6-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage. The Mets broke up the shutout bid in the eighth when Carson Benge hit his first Triple-A home run with a runner aboard.

Winans (11-0) earned the win as the RailRiders moved to 18-0 in games that the right-hander pitches in this season. Moreno (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits over three innings.

COPA DE LA DIVERSIÓN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will play as the Vejigantes tonight, the final Copa de la Diversión game of the 2025 season.

WORKING BACK- Austin Slater joined the RailRiders on an MLB Rehab Assignment last night. Slater, 32, was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on August 5, 2025, with a left hamstring strain. The Yankees acquired the outfielder on July 30 in a deal with the Chicago White Sox, sending Minor League pitcher Gage Ziehl to the White Sox in return. Slater had seven at-bats over three games for New York prior to the injury. He was selected by San Francisco in the eighth round of the 2014 Draft out of Stanford University. Over parts of seven seasons in the Majors, Slater has appeared in 688 games and holds a career .249 batting average. He played five innings defensively last night and went 2-for-3 at the plate.

I-81 SHOWDOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Syracuse for two more games in this battle of first and second place teams in the International League. The RailRiders hold a five-game edge as play starts this evening. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre topped Syracuse in 14 of 18 first half meetings, including a six-game sweep at PNC Field in June, and holds a 17-5 advantage in the season set.

POINT OF PERFECTION- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now 18-0 in games that Allan Winans has appeared in this year.

IBB INCOMING- Jose Rojas continued his success against Syracuse last night with a pair of walks and his 27th home run of the season. Rojas is now batting .333 against the Mets this season with 11 home runs and 31 runs batted in over 20 games played.

DAVIS DOMINATING- Brennen Davis has 12 home runs in 77 at-bats for the RailRiders this season, averaging a home run every 6.4 at-bats. He has only appeared in 22 games with the RailRiders in 2025 due to injury, but has a total of 17 home runs across three levels, putting him two shy of his career-high of 19 during the 2021 season in the Chicago Cubs organization.

STREAKS STOPPED- Duke Ellis and Braden Shewmake saw their 11 and 10-game hitting streaks, respectively, snapped on Friday night. Ellis hit .405 during his run with two home runs, 10 batted in and 12 steals in 14 chances. Shewmake batted .394 during his hitting streak, which started on August 14 against Indianapolis. The infielder had two doubles, two triples and seven runs batted in during the streak.

TOP OF THE HEAP- Entering play tonight, the RailRiders have a .606 winning percentage after 127 games played, the best winning percentage in Triple-A. Oklahoma City has the best record in the Pacific Coast League at 75-55, good for a .577 winning percentage.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - The RailRiders have two homestands and two road trips remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's series against Syracuse, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Worcester, hosts Lehigh Valley and returns to Buffalo in September to close out the 2025 slate.

SERIES BUSINESS- Sunday's win at Buffalo captured the series for the RailRiders against the Bisons. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won or split 13 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. The RailRiders need one more win this set to at least split the series with Syracuse.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York topped the Chicago White Sox 10-2. Trent Grisham and Anthony Volpe both homered and combined for seven runs batted in to back Carlos Rodon... Somerset slipped past Binghamton 6-5. Ben Hess struck out eight and earned the win and George Lombard, Jr. hit his seventh home run for the Patriots... Hudson Valley beat Brooklyn 5-1. Ronnie Burnett hit his first home run and Xavier Rivas struck out seven... Tampa bested Bradenton 5-4. Enmanuel Tejada and Willy Montero homered to back Jose Rodriguez and the Tarpons in the win.







