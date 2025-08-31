O-H, N-O, Saints Lose to Toledo Mud Hens 13-1
Published on August 30, 2025 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Over the first four games of the series the St. Paul Saints had silenced the best hitting team in the Minor Leagues in the month of August. On Saturday night at Fifth Third Field the Saints found out why the Toledo Mud Hens were among the leaders in several offensive categories in the month across the Minors in a 13-1 loss.
A big fly put the Mud Hens on the board in the second. Back-to-back one out singles by Eduardo Valencia and Kevin Newman put runners at first and second. With two outs Tomás Nido hit a three-run homer to left, his fifth of the season, putting the Mud Hens up 3-0.
The game was blown wide open in the fourth as the Mud Hens had one on with two outs and scored six runs. With Newman on at first and two outs Nido doubled him home making it 4-0. A walk to Parker Meadows and an infield single from Hao-Yu Lee loaded the bases. Four straight singles made it 9-0 as Justyn-Henry Malloy had a two-run single and the next three hitters had RBI singles: Jace Jung, Max Anderson, and Valencia.
The runs kept coming for the Mud Hens in the fifth. Nido led off the inning with a walk and scored on a Meadows double to right-center making it 10-0. With runners at the corners and one out, a fielder's choice groundout scored Meadows increasing the lead to 11-0.
The shutout was broken in the sixth when the Saints got three singles: a leadoff single by Payton Eeles, and one out back-to-back singles by Gabby Gonzalez, and DaShawn Keirsey Jr., the latter scoring a run making it 11-1. Both Eeles and Gonzalez were the lone bright spots offensively with Eeles going 2-3 and Gonzalez going 3-4.
Lee led off the seventh with a solo homer to right, his 13th of the season, giving the Mud Hens a 12-1 lead. Malloy walked, moved to third on a double from Valencia and scored on a fielding error by the shortstop Will Holland on a ball hit by Newman making it 13-1.
The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday evening at Fifth Third Field at 5:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send Major League rehabber, RHP Pablo López (0-2, 4.35) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Randy Dobnak (2-7 6.20). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
