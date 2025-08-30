Saints Pitching Continues to Dominate, But Offense Runs out of Late Game Magic in 2-1 Loss
Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The ballpark at Fifth Third Field plays bigger than most. The Toledo Mud Hens have the worst batting average at home in all of Triple-A. The St. Paul Saints pitching staff has taken advantage of that in the series. They once again pitched exceptionally well on Friday night, but the offense couldn't find the late inning magic they had over the first three games and fell 2-1.
Brooklyn Park native John Klein got the start and was impressive. He retired the side in order in the first and struck out a pair.
The lone inning Klein ran into trouble was the second, but he could have easily not given up a run. Jace Jung led off with a hard single off the glove of shortstop Will Holland. Eduardo Valencia then cued one into right field for a single putting runners at first and second. A passed ball moved the runners up 90 feet. Kevin Newman's RBI groundout put the Mud Hens on the board making it 1-0. With two outs Andrew Navigato dropped an RBI single into left, increasing the lead to 2-0.
After the second inning Klein retired 10 of the final 11 men he faced and went 5.0 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out six. Since giving up six runs in his Triple-A debut in 0.2 innings, Klein has allowed two earned runs in his last 13.0 innings.
Gabby Gonzalez continued his torrid series at Fifth Third Field. He led off the fourth inning with a solo homer to left, his fourth of the season, second in as many games and third in the last four, cutting the deficit to 2-1. He finished the night 2-4 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored.
Saints pitchers retired the final 11 men and 19 of the final 20. Cody Laweryson worked 2.0 perfect innings and struck out three while Travis Adams worked a perfect eighth with two strikeouts.
It was the seventh time in franchise history the Saints struck out double-digit hitters, 11, and didn't walk anyone. It was tied for the 5th most strikeouts without a walk in franchise history.
The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series at Fifth Third Field on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Pierson Ohl (0-1, 2.82) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Tanner Rainey (1-0, 2.81). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
