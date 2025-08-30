Suarez Tosses Six Scoreless Frames, Gwinnett Blanks Norfolk 1-0
Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - On the strength of a dominant start from Jose Suarez, the Gwinnett Stripers (28-26) mustered a 1-0 win over the Norfolk Tides (25-28) on Friday night at Coolray Field. David McCabe's solo home run in the fourth inning was the difference as the Stripers clinched a series win and extended their season-best winning streak to four games.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers collected the lone run of the game in the fourth on a 426-foot moonshot to right-center off the bat of McCabe (2). Norfolk's best chance to tie it came in the eighth as Fernando Peguero walked, stole second, and took third on an error, but Enoli Paredes (H, 7) struck out Jorge Mateo looking to end the threat. Daysbel Hernandez (S, 3) pitched a perfect ninth to complete the shutout.
Key Contributors: McCabe (1-for-3, homer, RBI) provided the lone run for Gwinnett, while Conner Capel (2-for-3) finished with a multi-hit night. Suarez (W, 2-1) was spotless across 6.0 innings (3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO). The Stripers' bullpen of Blake Burkhalter (H, 1), Paredes, and Hernandez didn't allow a hit across the remaining 3.0 innings. For Norfolk, Maverick Handley provided two of the three hits and starter Carson Ragsdale (L, 1-1) allowed one earned run across 5.0 innings.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett's sixth shutout of the year lasted just 1:57. Suarez tossed his first quality start with the Stripers in what was his first start with the club since May 24 at Louisville. McCabe's homer was his first at Coolray Field. The Stripers' pitching staff has combined to allow seven hits over the last three games.
Next Home Game (Saturday, August 30): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.60 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers against RHP Cameron Weston (3-7, 4.85 ERA) of the Tides. The Stripers highlight the history and impact of women and girls in sports on Women & Girls in Sports Night (presented by the Gwinnett Sports Commission). Georgia is known across the world as the Peach State, and in tribute the Stripers will play as the Georgia Peaches all weekend long. The first 1,750 fans to the ballpark can represent our alter ego in style with an adjustable Georgia Peaches Rope Hat. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from August 29, 2025
- Charlotte Comes up One Run Short to Nashville - Charlotte Knights
- Five-Run Seventh Steers 'Pigs by Omaha for Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Outlast Knights Behind Rodriguez Heroics from the 'Pen - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Drops Game Four to Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Roll to Friday Night Win in Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Offense Comes Through Late to Take Game Four, 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Saints Pitching Continues to Dominate, But Offense Runs out of Late Game Magic in 2-1 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Three Blasts, Yorke's Four Hits Boost Indians over Bisons - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Ride Winans' Strong Start past Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Rally Not Enough in Bisons 5-3 Los to Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Suarez Tosses Six Scoreless Frames, Gwinnett Blanks Norfolk 1-0 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Carson Benge Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 6-2, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Pitching Staff Leads Toledo to 2-1 Win over St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Bash Woosox 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- Pitcher's Duel Ends In Loss For Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Drohan Fans Nine over 3.2 Innings, WooSox Fall 5-3 in Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- Alika Williams Named Indians' August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Slater Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Braves Legend Andruw Jones to Highlight 2026 Hot Stove Banquet - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Knights and PSA Airlines Announce Three-Year Partnership - Charlotte Knights
- Peterson Goes Eight Strong to Defeat Bats - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls to Las Vegas with 8-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Suarez Tosses Six Scoreless Frames, Gwinnett Blanks Norfolk 1-0
- Stripers Topple Tides 4-2 on Leon's Late Long Ball
- Stripers Start Week with Special Monday Game for Labor Day
- Ritchie Fans Career-High Eleven as Stripers Edge Norfolk 2-1
- Jarvis Produces Three-Hit Triple-A Debut in 8-4 Gwinnett Victory