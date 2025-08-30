Suarez Tosses Six Scoreless Frames, Gwinnett Blanks Norfolk 1-0

August 29, 2025

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - On the strength of a dominant start from Jose Suarez, the Gwinnett Stripers (28-26) mustered a 1-0 win over the Norfolk Tides (25-28) on Friday night at Coolray Field. David McCabe's solo home run in the fourth inning was the difference as the Stripers clinched a series win and extended their season-best winning streak to four games.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers collected the lone run of the game in the fourth on a 426-foot moonshot to right-center off the bat of McCabe (2). Norfolk's best chance to tie it came in the eighth as Fernando Peguero walked, stole second, and took third on an error, but Enoli Paredes (H, 7) struck out Jorge Mateo looking to end the threat. Daysbel Hernandez (S, 3) pitched a perfect ninth to complete the shutout.

Key Contributors: McCabe (1-for-3, homer, RBI) provided the lone run for Gwinnett, while Conner Capel (2-for-3) finished with a multi-hit night. Suarez (W, 2-1) was spotless across 6.0 innings (3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO). The Stripers' bullpen of Blake Burkhalter (H, 1), Paredes, and Hernandez didn't allow a hit across the remaining 3.0 innings. For Norfolk, Maverick Handley provided two of the three hits and starter Carson Ragsdale (L, 1-1) allowed one earned run across 5.0 innings.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett's sixth shutout of the year lasted just 1:57. Suarez tossed his first quality start with the Stripers in what was his first start with the club since May 24 at Louisville. McCabe's homer was his first at Coolray Field. The Stripers' pitching staff has combined to allow seven hits over the last three games.

Next Home Game (Saturday, August 30): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.60 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers against RHP Cameron Weston (3-7, 4.85 ERA) of the Tides. The Stripers highlight the history and impact of women and girls in sports on Women & Girls in Sports Night (presented by the Gwinnett Sports Commission). Georgia is known across the world as the Peach State, and in tribute the Stripers will play as the Georgia Peaches all weekend long. The first 1,750 fans to the ballpark can represent our alter ego in style with an adjustable Georgia Peaches Rope Hat. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







