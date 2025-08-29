Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Jacksonville

Rochester Red Wings (23-31, 50-76) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (29-24, 76-52)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - VyStar Ballpark - Jacksonville, FL

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Adrian Sampson (3-4, 4.52) vs. LHP Dax Fulton (NR)

JUST KEEP SWIMMING: Looking to string three wins in a row on Thursday night, the Rochester Red Wings fell in a close game to Jacksonville, 4-3...LF TREY LIPSCOMB collected three hits, including his ninth blast of the season...CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN recorded the only other multi-hit performance for the Wings, logging two singles, a walk, and his 17th stolen base of the year...the Red Wings will look to start another winning streak in Friday night's matchup against Jacksonville...Rochester will send RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON to the hill to face the Jumbo Shrimp.

LIP SERVICE: LF TREY LIPSCOMB led the Wings offense with a three-hit performance last night, finishing 3-for-4 with a two-run home run while adding two singles at the dish...the second inning blast marked his first home run since 8/8 at NOR...since August began, the Tennessee product boasts a .293 batting average (27-for-92), leading all Red Wings in doubles (11, T-1st in IL) and XBH (13, T-5th) while also holding second place in hits (27), RBI (T-2, 16), and total bases (44)...

Away from Innovative Field this season, Lipscomb is hitting .287 (52-for-181) with seven of his nine homers, 12 doubles, 30 RBI, and a .798 OPS.

A CLUFF ABOVE: 3B JACKSON CLUFF went 1-for-4 with a double last night, and has now hit safely in six of his last eight games since 8/17 vs. Syracuse...the double came off Jacksonville starting pitcher LHP Robby Snelling, and he now boasts a slash line of .344/.488/.500 with a .988 OPS against southpaw pitching this season...Cluff now has 26 extra-base hits this season, just two shy of his career high (28 in 2022), and one more than his 2024 total in five fewer games.

FRANKLY FANTASTIC: CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN added another multi-hit effort in Thursday's contest, finishing 2-for-4 with two singles, a walk, and his 17th stolen base of the year at the plate...through his first 21 games as a Red Wing since he was acquired from Chicago-NL on 8/1, the Arkansas product boasts a .306 batting average (26-for-85) with an .857 OPS while driving in 15 runs...

His multi-hit effort marks his 10th of the month, the most he has had in any single month of his professional career.

Franklin's fifth-inning single marked the 300th of his professional career.

AS GOOD AS IT NASIM'S: SS NASIM NUÑEZ provided a spark in the top of the ninth inning, collecting his only hit of the game, ripping a two-out RBI double to keep the game going... in 18 games this month, the Bronx native is posting a .345 batting average (20-for-58) with one home run, three doubles, and 15 RBI logging more stolen bases (14, 2nd in IL) than strikeouts (12) during the month...

His RBI double in the ninth inning marked his 15th RBI of August, the most he has had in any single month of his professional career.

NO LUCK NEEDED: RHP KYLE LUCKHAM delivered in Thursday night's matchup, tossing 5.0 innings while allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four Jumbo Shrimp...in his first four appearances with Rochester this season, the Arizona State product has thrown at least 5.0 innings and allowed two runs or less in three of his four starts, sporting a 3.44 ERA (7 ER/18.1 IP) and striking out 13 batters during the stretch...in three appearances following a win, the California native is posting a 1.69 ERA (3 ER/16 IP) while striking 11 batters...

His fourth-inning strikeout marked the 300th of his professional career.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2015: On this day in 2015, the Rochester Red Wings downed the Pawtucket Red Sox 5-1 thanks to a stellar starting pitching performance...LHP LOGAN DARNELL hurled 8.0 innings, allowing one run on five hits and punching out eight Pawtucket batters in the process...RHP MICHAEL TONKIN came on to close out the game, delivering a scoreless frame in his last appearance of the year, lowering his ERA to 1.10 (5 ER/41 IP) in 33 appearances on the season...CF DANNY SANTANA launched two solo home runs as part of his three-hit day, leading the offense for the Red Wings...2B JAMES BERESFORD was the only other Wing to record a multi-RBI performance on the day.







