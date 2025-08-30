RailRiders Ride Winans' Strong Start past Syracuse
Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 6-2 on Friday night at PNC Field. Allan Winans worked five shutout innings and was backed by home runs from Jose Rojas and Brennen Davis as the RailRiders expanded their lead to five games atop the International League standings with 20 games to go.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. Spencer Jones worked a one-out walk from Luis Moreno and advanced to second on a wild pitch. J.C. Escarra singled to right, driving in Jones for a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Escarra and T.J. Rumfield reached on back-to-back singles. With two down, Jose Rojas lined his 27th home run of the season to the RailHouse in right for a 4-0 advantage. It was his 11th against Syracuse alone this season.
Allan Winans blanked the Mets over the first five-plus innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. After a ground rule double and a hit batter to start the sixth, Kervin Castro relieved Winans, inducing a pop out and striking out the next two hitters to close the inning.
Brennen Davis extended the lead in the seventh, drilling a 1-2 offering from Ty Adcock to left with a runner on for a 6-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage.
The Mets broke up the shutout bid in the eighth when Carson Benge hit his first Triple-A home run with a runner aboard.
Winans (11-0) earned the win as the RailRiders moved to 18-0 in games that the right-hander pitches in this season. Moreno (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits over three innings.
Austin Slater played five innings defensively on an MLB Rehab Assignment and went 2-for-3 at the plate.
With two games left in this series and 20 remaining on the 2025 schedule, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads Syracuse by five games and is six and seven games ahead of Toledo and Indianapolis, respectively.
The RailRiders send Brendan Beck to the mound on Saturday night against the Mets and Brandon Sproat. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with a Vejigantes soccer jersey giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. First pitch is slated for 6:05 and tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
39-16, 77-50
