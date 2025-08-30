Late Rally Not Enough in Bisons 5-3 Los to Indianapolis

Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. - A three-run bottom of the sixth inning proved to be enough to allow the Indianapolis Indians to win their first game of the series, 5-3 against the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night at Victory Field.

The loss was the first of the week for the Bisons after winning the first three games of the series at Indianapolis. Riley Tirotta added a pair of RBIs with a two-out two-run base hit in the eighth inning that cut Buffalo's deficit in half.

However, Indianapolis would use a pair of solo home runs to open the scoring and then re-take the lead in the middle innings. Brett Sullivan launched a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the second inning to give the Indians a 1-0 lead after two innings. Adam Kloffenstein started for the Bisons and allowed all five runs across five innings, as well as three batters in the sixth inning.

The Bisons briefly tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning, thanks to a leadoff base hit by Yohendrick Piñango against Indianapolis starter Drake Fellows. Buffalo had two runners in scoring position thanks to a Brandon Valenzuela double. That was followed by a Michael Stefanic RBI ground out on the infield that scored Piñango with one out in the top of the fifth inning.

But, a solo home run by Sammy Siani, his second since being promoted from Altoona, allowed the Indians to re-take the lead, this time for good. His solo home run came with two out in the bottom of the fifth, giving the home team a 2-1 advantage.

The Indians added three more runs against Kloffenstein in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 5-1. Rafael Flores capped the scoring with a two-run opposite field home run for Indianapolis. Hayden Juenger came out of the bullpen to end the inning and keep Buffalo within four runs.

Lazaro Estrada also came out of the Bisons bullpen and pitched two innings of scoreless relief. He allowed three hits and recorded a strikeout without giving up a run. The Bisons pitching staff recorded seven strikeouts in the loss.

Buffalo was able to pull within two runs thanks to a pair scoring in the top of the eighth. Tirotta extended his team lead in RBIs to 55 by scoring Phil Clarke and Josh Rivera with two outs in the inning. Both Clarke and Rivera drew walks against Justin Lawrence that helped the Bisons trim their deficit to 5-3. The team also had the tying run on base with one out in the top of the ninth inning but were unable to get any closer than two runs.

The Bisons and Indianapolis will meet for the fifth game of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday evening. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 6:15 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.