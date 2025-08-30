Bulls Bash Woosox 5-3

Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Tanner Murray and Dom Keegan homered to lift the Durham Bulls to their second straight win, defeating the Worcester Red Sox 5-3 before a paid attendance of 8,077 at the DBAP on Saturday night.

The Bulls (27-25) trailed 1-0 into the fifth before Murray connected for the second time in two games, hitting his career-best 16th home run. Keegan drove a pitch from Isaiah Campbell (L, 6-7) inside the right field foul pole in the seventh to put the Bulls ahead 2-1.

Durham tacked on three in the eighth against Worcester (25-30) reliever Zack Kelly. After Murray was hit by the first pitch of the inning, Jalen Battles laid down a delicate bunt near the first base line, with Kelly throwing it over the head of first baseman Kristian Campbell for an error. Murray scored on the play to put Durham up 3-1. Jonny DeLuca singled to left to bring Battles home, then a double to right-center by Richie Palacios brought DeLuca in for a 5-1 lead.

Worcester scored twice in the ninth with two outs against Joey Gerber, but Phillip Sikes fanned as the tying run to close out the game.

Kevin Kelly (W, 1-1) notched the win with a scoreless seventh inning.

How It Happened: The Bulls stayed in the game early despite two innings of serious command problems from starter Yoniel Curet. Curet threw 18 pitches, 10 for balls in the first inning, but faced the minimum when Keegan threw out Mikey Romero trying to steal after a strikeout of Abraham Toro. In the second, Curet threw 32 more pitches, hitting a batter, walking the next two, but only surrendering one run on a sac fly to Chadwick Tromp. Curet finished working four innings, permitting one hit, walking four and striking out six.

What's Next: Forrest Whitley (6-3, 2.56) is slated to oppose Tyler Uberstine (3-3, 3.73) Saturday night at 6:35 PM ET.







