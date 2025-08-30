Bulls Bash Woosox 5-3
Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Tanner Murray and Dom Keegan homered to lift the Durham Bulls to their second straight win, defeating the Worcester Red Sox 5-3 before a paid attendance of 8,077 at the DBAP on Saturday night.
The Bulls (27-25) trailed 1-0 into the fifth before Murray connected for the second time in two games, hitting his career-best 16th home run. Keegan drove a pitch from Isaiah Campbell (L, 6-7) inside the right field foul pole in the seventh to put the Bulls ahead 2-1.
Durham tacked on three in the eighth against Worcester (25-30) reliever Zack Kelly. After Murray was hit by the first pitch of the inning, Jalen Battles laid down a delicate bunt near the first base line, with Kelly throwing it over the head of first baseman Kristian Campbell for an error. Murray scored on the play to put Durham up 3-1. Jonny DeLuca singled to left to bring Battles home, then a double to right-center by Richie Palacios brought DeLuca in for a 5-1 lead.
Worcester scored twice in the ninth with two outs against Joey Gerber, but Phillip Sikes fanned as the tying run to close out the game.
Kevin Kelly (W, 1-1) notched the win with a scoreless seventh inning.
How It Happened: The Bulls stayed in the game early despite two innings of serious command problems from starter Yoniel Curet. Curet threw 18 pitches, 10 for balls in the first inning, but faced the minimum when Keegan threw out Mikey Romero trying to steal after a strikeout of Abraham Toro. In the second, Curet threw 32 more pitches, hitting a batter, walking the next two, but only surrendering one run on a sac fly to Chadwick Tromp. Curet finished working four innings, permitting one hit, walking four and striking out six.
What's Next: Forrest Whitley (6-3, 2.56) is slated to oppose Tyler Uberstine (3-3, 3.73) Saturday night at 6:35 PM ET.
International League Stories from August 29, 2025
- Charlotte Comes up One Run Short to Nashville - Charlotte Knights
- Five-Run Seventh Steers 'Pigs by Omaha for Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Outlast Knights Behind Rodriguez Heroics from the 'Pen - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Drops Game Four to Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Roll to Friday Night Win in Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Offense Comes Through Late to Take Game Four, 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Saints Pitching Continues to Dominate, But Offense Runs out of Late Game Magic in 2-1 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Three Blasts, Yorke's Four Hits Boost Indians over Bisons - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Ride Winans' Strong Start past Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Rally Not Enough in Bisons 5-3 Los to Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Suarez Tosses Six Scoreless Frames, Gwinnett Blanks Norfolk 1-0 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Carson Benge Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 6-2, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Pitching Staff Leads Toledo to 2-1 Win over St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Bash Woosox 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- Pitcher's Duel Ends In Loss For Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Drohan Fans Nine over 3.2 Innings, WooSox Fall 5-3 in Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- Alika Williams Named Indians' August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Slater Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Braves Legend Andruw Jones to Highlight 2026 Hot Stove Banquet - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Knights and PSA Airlines Announce Three-Year Partnership - Charlotte Knights
- Peterson Goes Eight Strong to Defeat Bats - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls to Las Vegas with 8-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.