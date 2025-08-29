Iowa Falls to Las Vegas with 8-4 Loss
Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LAS VEGAS, NV. - The Iowa Cubs took the loss against the Las Vegas Aviators with a 8-4 loss.
In the third game of this week's series, the Aviators pulled away with a 4-0 lead off a sac fly, a double and a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.
Then, Iowa scored three unanswered runs as Hayden Cantrelle lined a single into left center and scored Chase Strumpf. James Triantos followed with a two-run shot to right field and cut the deficit to just one run, 4-3.
Connor Noland allowed eight runs (four earned) in 4.2 innings of work as he allowed a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to end his night and the lead grew to 8-3 in favor of Las Vegas.
Jonathon Long added his 82nd RBI of the season but that was the I-Cubs could muster as they dropped the third game of the week 8-4.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday, August 29 and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. PT/9:05 p.m. CT.
