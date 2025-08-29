Iowa Falls to Las Vegas with 8-4 Loss

Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV. - The Iowa Cubs took the loss against the Las Vegas Aviators with a 8-4 loss.

In the third game of this week's series, the Aviators pulled away with a 4-0 lead off a sac fly, a double and a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.

Then, Iowa scored three unanswered runs as Hayden Cantrelle lined a single into left center and scored Chase Strumpf. James Triantos followed with a two-run shot to right field and cut the deficit to just one run, 4-3.

Connor Noland allowed eight runs (four earned) in 4.2 innings of work as he allowed a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to end his night and the lead grew to 8-3 in favor of Las Vegas.

Jonathon Long added his 82nd RBI of the season but that was the I-Cubs could muster as they dropped the third game of the week 8-4.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday, August 29 and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. PT/9:05 p.m. CT.







International League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.