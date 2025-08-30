Memphis Drops Friday Night Game at Oklahoma City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Comets (Triple-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) with a 7-5 loss on Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Redbirds walked 14 times on Friday night, tied for the club's most walks in a single game since 2005. Center fielder Matt Koperniak, second baseman Noah Mendlinger and designated hitter Michael Siani each walked three times. Siani walked in a run in the first inning to give Memphis the lead.

First baseman Blaze Jordan posted his best effort with Memphis in the loss. The right-handed hitter went 3-for-5 with a fifth inning RBI single. Left fielder Mike Antico drove in two and went 2-for-3. Koperniak reached base safely four times.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac made his return to the starting rotation felt in a big way. The right-handed pitcher tossed 4.0 scoreless, hitless innings, walked three and struck out eight. The final three relievers for Memphis each allowed multiple runs.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 2 to begin up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

