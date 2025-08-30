Memphis Drops Friday Night Game at Oklahoma City
Published on August 29, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Comets (Triple-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) with a 7-5 loss on Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
The Redbirds walked 14 times on Friday night, tied for the club's most walks in a single game since 2005. Center fielder Matt Koperniak, second baseman Noah Mendlinger and designated hitter Michael Siani each walked three times. Siani walked in a run in the first inning to give Memphis the lead.
First baseman Blaze Jordan posted his best effort with Memphis in the loss. The right-handed hitter went 3-for-5 with a fifth inning RBI single. Left fielder Mike Antico drove in two and went 2-for-3. Koperniak reached base safely four times.
Starting pitcher Zach Plesac made his return to the starting rotation felt in a big way. The right-handed pitcher tossed 4.0 scoreless, hitless innings, walked three and struck out eight. The final three relievers for Memphis each allowed multiple runs.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 2 to begin up a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from August 29, 2025
- Memphis Drops Friday Night Game at Oklahoma City - Memphis Redbirds
- Charlotte Comes up One Run Short to Nashville - Charlotte Knights
- Five-Run Seventh Steers 'Pigs by Omaha for Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Outlast Knights Behind Rodriguez Heroics from the 'Pen - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Drops Game Four to Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Roll to Friday Night Win in Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Offense Comes Through Late to Take Game Four, 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Saints Pitching Continues to Dominate, But Offense Runs out of Late Game Magic in 2-1 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Three Blasts, Yorke's Four Hits Boost Indians over Bisons - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Ride Winans' Strong Start past Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Rally Not Enough in Bisons 5-3 Los to Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Suarez Tosses Six Scoreless Frames, Gwinnett Blanks Norfolk 1-0 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Carson Benge Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 6-2, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Pitching Staff Leads Toledo to 2-1 Win over St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Bash Woosox 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- Pitcher's Duel Ends In Loss For Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Drohan Fans Nine over 3.2 Innings, WooSox Fall 5-3 in Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- August 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Las Vegas Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- Alika Williams Named Indians' August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Slater Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Braves Legend Andruw Jones to Highlight 2026 Hot Stove Banquet - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 29 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Knights and PSA Airlines Announce Three-Year Partnership - Charlotte Knights
- Peterson Goes Eight Strong to Defeat Bats - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls to Las Vegas with 8-4 Loss - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Drops Friday Night Game at Oklahoma City
- Redbirds Jump on Comets Early in Eighth Straight Road Win
- Jordan's Ninth Inning Single Shoots Redbirds Past Comets
- Memphis Claims Opener at Pacific Coast League Foe Oklahoma City
- Memphis Claims Season Series with Sunday Win over Gwinnett